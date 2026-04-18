RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Live Score: Virat Kohli departs for 19, RCB 1 down

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: RCB remain unbeaten at home and look like the strongest side near the top of the table. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have lost some momentum after a strong start to the season, but they still have the opportunity to bounce back.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Currently, the Indian Premier League is starting to resemble a highly stratified and fragmented table – there are teams that are struggling to find any rhythm in their cricket, teams that are exceeding expectations, teams that possess talent but have their shortcomings, and then a few teams that appear nearly invincible, particularly when conditions are favorable.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as the defending champions, are playing up to that title – they have played five matches, secured four victories, and won all three of their home games at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Last season, their home performance was the only slight worry in an otherwise flawless campaign, and it was an area they aimed to improve upon as they entered the new season. They have certainly made progress – with five matches played in Bengaluru, they have already notched up three wins.

They have an opportunity to make it four, but to achieve this, they must overcome a team that triumphed over them at this venue last year, the Delhi Capitals. With the charismatic KL Rahul executing a nearly flawless chase from the middle order in that encounter, he returns to his hometown on his birthday – some might say the stars are aligning for Rahul to ignite the middle phase of DC's season. After starting with two wins, they have suffered two losses in matches they would have expected to win, failing to chase down targets from favorable positions.

Against RCB, they face a team that seems utterly incapable of losing when batting second. The best strategy for opposing teams is typically to limit RCB's scoring and then exploit matchups to chase them down, but this is also a side that can set massive totals, like 240 against MI or 250 against CSK. There is hardly any vulnerability in this squad, and they will enter every match as the favorites.

DC possesses the talent, bowling prowess, and batting strength to remain competitive in every game – however, with a record of 2-2, that simply isn't sufficient, and they will need that extra spark. With so much at stake, it promises to be an exciting contest.