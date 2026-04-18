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RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Live Score: Virat Kohli departs for 19, RCB 1 down

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: RCB remain unbeaten at home and look like the strongest side near the top of the table. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have lost some momentum after a strong start to the season, but they still have the opportunity to bounce back.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 18, 2026, 04:10 PM IST

RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Live Score: Virat Kohli departs for 19, RCB 1 down
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Currently, the Indian Premier League is starting to resemble a highly stratified and fragmented table – there are teams that are struggling to find any rhythm in their cricket, teams that are exceeding expectations, teams that possess talent but have their shortcomings, and then a few teams that appear nearly invincible, particularly when conditions are favorable.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as the defending champions, are playing up to that title – they have played five matches, secured four victories, and won all three of their home games at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Last season, their home performance was the only slight worry in an otherwise flawless campaign, and it was an area they aimed to improve upon as they entered the new season. They have certainly made progress – with five matches played in Bengaluru, they have already notched up three wins.

They have an opportunity to make it four, but to achieve this, they must overcome a team that triumphed over them at this venue last year, the Delhi Capitals. With the charismatic KL Rahul executing a nearly flawless chase from the middle order in that encounter, he returns to his hometown on his birthday – some might say the stars are aligning for Rahul to ignite the middle phase of DC's season. After starting with two wins, they have suffered two losses in matches they would have expected to win, failing to chase down targets from favorable positions.

Against RCB, they face a team that seems utterly incapable of losing when batting second. The best strategy for opposing teams is typically to limit RCB's scoring and then exploit matchups to chase them down, but this is also a side that can set massive totals, like 240 against MI or 250 against CSK. There is hardly any vulnerability in this squad, and they will enter every match as the favorites.

DC possesses the talent, bowling prowess, and batting strength to remain competitive in every game – however, with a record of 2-2, that simply isn't sufficient, and they will need that extra spark. With so much at stake, it promises to be an exciting contest.

LIVE BLOG

  • 18 Apr 2026, 04:01 PM

    RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Live Score: RCB 79/1 in 8 overs

    RCB continue the charge as Phil Salt cuts Natarajan behind square on the off-side for four. Devdutt Padikkal then joins the attack, stepping forward to a fuller delivery and launching it cleanly over long-off for a 79m six.

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  • 18 Apr 2026, 04:01 PM

    RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Live Score: RCB 59/1 in 6 overs

    Lungi Ngidi strikes with his first ball as Virat Kohli departs for 19 off 13. Kohli charges down the track to hit over the infield but mistimes the shot, sending it off the bottom of the bat to Pathum Nissanka at deep cover.

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  • 18 Apr 2026, 03:40 PM

    RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Live Score: RCB 52/0 in 5 overs

    Phil Salt goes on the attack against Auqib Nabi, slapping a short ball over backward point for four, then launching a slower full delivery for a big six over long-on. He follows it with a drilled low full toss past mid-off for four as RCB bring up 50 in the fifth over.

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  • 18 Apr 2026, 03:37 PM

    RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Live Score: RCB 21/0 in 2 overs

    Mukesh Kumar to Virat Kohli, FOUR – Kohli walks down the pitch, leans across and plays a stylish aerial drive over wide mid-off. Perfectly timed with the swing, the ball races to the boundary.

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  • 18 Apr 2026, 03:28 PM

    RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Live Score: RCB 13/0 in 1 over

    Auqib Nabi starts with some action as Phil Salt slashes a wide delivery past backward point for four and adds a single to sweeper cover. Virat Kohli then edges a fuller ball that races past the diving slip and short third man for another boundary.

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  • 18 Apr 2026, 03:27 PM

    RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Live Score: Teams

    Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

    Impact Subs: Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood

    Impact Subs: Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, , Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal

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  • 18 Apr 2026, 03:26 PM

    RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Live Score: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl

    Axar Patel: I am going to bowl first. The wicket looks nice and hard. Since it’s a day game, it might be a bit slow. Also, Chinnaswamy is usually a chasing ground, so we would like to chase. That’s why we decided to bowl first. We are going with the same XI. (On having a long break) If you’re winning, the break would be bad. But since we lost the last two matches, the break helped us regroup. Now we are back together as a unit and ready to start with fresh momentum. Obviously we are looking at the opposition but we are focusing on our own strengths and sticking to our plans. We'll follow our plans and see what happens.

    Rajat Patidar: Happy to bat first because we were planning to bat first on this track. It's a day game, looking a good surface. So we'll put a good total on the board and put them under pressure. (On the green initiative) Yeah, I think we wear this jersey to show our commitment to sustainability and encourage everyone to make green choices for the planet. (Changes) No, we are playing with the same side. (On playing well at the Chinnaswamy) Of course, there was a lot of planning behind it. And as you know, this year we have a final at Chinnaswamy, so we have to win all the home matches.
     

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  • 18 Apr 2026, 03:25 PM

    RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    We return to the Chinnaswamy Stadium, the fortress of the defending champions, where KL Rahul and the Delhi Capitals aim to deliver another big result away from home.

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