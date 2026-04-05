RCB vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2026: RCB continue winning run, outclass CSK for second straight victory

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 LIVE Score: CSK have appeared entirely off their game in their first two matches, never seeming to be in contention for a win. On the flip side, RCB exude confidence and are seamlessly adapting to their role as defending champions.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 LIVE Score: In 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally broke their long-standing struggle to win at Chepauk against Chennai Super Kings, achieving victory for the first time since 2008. They subsequently clinched the IPL trophy, marking their inaugural triumph. Tonight's match in this fierce rivalry is set to unfold in Bengaluru, but it's essential to spotlight that Chepauk encounter – with RCB securing three consecutive wins, they are shifting the narrative of this rivalry. Facing a CSK side that is currently grappling with form and rhythm, this match presents a clash between teams heading in very different directions regarding momentum.

CSK comes into this match following a season where they finished at the bottom of the table, and they have kicked off the new campaign with two straight losses against RR and then PBKS. This is not the start that Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson had hoped for as CSK continues to struggle to find their rhythm.

On the other hand, RCB tells a different story – they have been the top IPL team over the past two or three years and have finally earned a trophy to showcase their efforts. With a strong opening win, RCB has had the entire week at home to prepare for this matchup. They are the favorites to take this one.