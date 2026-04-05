RCB vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2026: RCB continue winning run, outclass CSK for second straight victory

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RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 LIVE Score: CSK have appeared entirely off their game in their first two matches, never seeming to be in contention for a win. On the flip side, RCB exude confidence and are seamlessly adapting to their role as defending champions.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 LIVE Score: In 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally broke their long-standing struggle to win at Chepauk against Chennai Super Kings, achieving victory for the first time since 2008. They subsequently clinched the IPL trophy, marking their inaugural triumph. Tonight's match in this fierce rivalry is set to unfold in Bengaluru, but it's essential to spotlight that Chepauk encounter – with RCB securing three consecutive wins, they are shifting the narrative of this rivalry. Facing a CSK side that is currently grappling with form and rhythm, this match presents a clash between teams heading in very different directions regarding momentum.
CSK comes into this match following a season where they finished at the bottom of the table, and they have kicked off the new campaign with two straight losses against RR and then PBKS. This is not the start that Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson had hoped for as CSK continues to struggle to find their rhythm.
On the other hand, RCB tells a different story – they have been the top IPL team over the past two or three years and have finally earned a trophy to showcase their efforts. With a strong opening win, RCB has had the entire week at home to prepare for this matchup. They are the favorites to take this one.
Prashant Veer takes charge against Krunal Pandya, first slashing a wide delivery through cover for four, then clearing his front leg to smash a towering six over long-on, before whipping a full ball powerfully through midwicket for another boundary.
Prashant Veer gets a boundary after cutting Krunal Pandya past backward point, with a misfield from Bhuvneshwar Kumar allowing the ball to run away. Soon after, Shivam Dube pulls a short ball and the top edge flies to the boundary.
Krunal Pandya strikes with his first ball as Sarfaraz Khan is stumped for 50. Charging down to a quick, flat delivery, Sarfaraz swings wildly and misses, allowing Jitesh Sharma to complete a sharp stumping.
Kartik Sharma, out Caught by Abhinandan Singh!!
Bhuvneshwar Kumar reaches a major milestone with his 200th wicket in the Indian Premier League. Bowling a hard length outside off, he cramps Ayush Mhatre on the pull, forcing a mishit that lobs to mid-off where Rajat Patidar takes a simple catch.
Rajat Patidar continues the onslaught, launching Anshul Kamboj for a towering six over deep backward point to push RCB to their highest score of the season. Tim David then smashes one toward deep mid-wicket where Sarfaraz Khan loses it in the lights, allowing the ball to run away for four.
Tim David goes on a rampage against Jamie Overton, whipping a delivery on the pads for six over backward square leg before edging a short ball over the keeper for four. He then brings up a quick fifty with a huge hit over long-on and follows it with another massive six over deep square leg.
Tim David unleashes brutal power against Noor Ahmad, smashing three consecutive sixes. He first muscles one over long-off, then launches a massive 82m hit to deep mid-wicket, before throwing his bat at another length ball to clear deep extra cover for a third maximum.
Jamie Overton dismisses Devdutt Padikkal just after his fifty. Attempting a cheeky lap shot to a full delivery on leg stump, Padikkal loses his footing and misses the ball as it crashes into the leg stump, ending a well-paced knock of 50.
Rajat Patidar continues the six-hitting spree, lofting Matt Henry over long-off to bring up a 50-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal. Padikkal then creams a boundary through extra cover and follows it with a single to reach a well-paced half-century.
RCB go on a six-hitting spree as Rajat Patidar pulls a slower short ball from Shivam Dube just over backward square leg for six. Devdutt Padikkal then launches another six over cover before smashing a full delivery straight down the ground for a boundary.
Rajat Patidar brings up RCB’s 100 with a lofted six square of the wicket off Noor Ahmad. Soon after, Devdutt Padikkal launches a massive hit down the ground, stepping out to a tossed-up delivery and smashing it straight over long-on for another six.
Shivam Dube strikes with a key wicket as Phil Salt mistimes a pull off a slower short ball. The shot results in a big top edge, and Noor Ahmad settles under it in the deep to take a comfortable catch, ending Salt’s innings on 46.
Anshul Kamboj removes Virat Kohli with a smart short ball. Kohli, attempting the pull after charging down, gets a top edge that lobs toward long-on. Shivam Dube, who had dropped him earlier, settles under the ball and takes a safe catch.
Virat Kohli counters Matt Henry with authority, first launching a length delivery high over mid-wicket for six with a flick of the wrists, then charging down the pitch to drill a half-volley straight past the bowler for a boundary.
Virat Kohli gets a lifeline as Shivam Dube drops a tough chance running back from mid-on. Kohli miscues a good-length delivery from Khaleel Ahmed high off the bottom of the bat, but the ball pops out of Dube’s hands, allowing Kohli to return for two runs.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed
Ruturaj Gaikwad - We will bowl first. Obviously, high scoring ground. Looks like a good pitch, there's going to be some runs. We'll look to restrict them as much as possible. MS is getting back slowly, sometimes it taks time, if he's ready to play, it'll be soon. The first game was disappointing, but our batting was much better in the second game. Everyone is feeling confident. Same team for us.
Rajat Patidar - We were looking to bowl first, but it looks like a hard pitch, so we're happy to bat. It's a fresh wicket. The boys played well in the last game and we're looking to continue here. The way everyone played in the last game was tremendous, everyone had clarity in their role and they vare high in confidence. We're going with the same side.
Following the devastation caused by a Vaibhav Sooryavanshi storm in Guwahati, it was Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer's moment to shine back home in Chepauk. The reality is that CSK's batting has been their Achilles' heel: Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad have struggled to find their rhythm, and the lack of experience in the middle order has been quite evident.
RCB has participated in this tournament just once – way back on March 28, which marked the season's opening day. They secured a confident and straightforward victory against SRH, with Jacob Duffy leading the bowling attack and limiting their score to 15-20 runs below par. The batting was expertly handled by the brilliant Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli, who showcased his exceptional skills.
With two points earned, there's a solid foundation to build upon.
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Rahul Chahar, Matthew Short, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Gurjapneet Singh, Akeal Hosein, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Dewald Brevis, Zakary Foulkes
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer, Josh Hazlewood, Mangesh Yadav, Vihaan Malhotra, Vicky Ostwal, Jordan Cox, Swapnil Singh, Satvik Deswal
RCB are riding high after finally lifting their maiden IPL title, while CSK are under pressure after finishing with the wooden spoon last season and beginning this campaign with two straight defeats. Another loss tonight could push the five-time champions into early-season crisis—making this clash even more significant.