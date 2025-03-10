2 . Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their separation in July 2024, sparking social media buzz. They began dating in early 2020, had a private wedding during the COVID-19 lockdown, and welcomed son Agastya on July 30, 2020. Later, they had a grand wedding in Rajasthan on February 14, 2023, but parted ways in 2024.