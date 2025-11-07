FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

CRICKET

Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

Explore the elite list of cricketers who smashed six sixes in a single over — one of the rarest feats in cricket history. From Sir Garfield Sobers and Ravi Shastri to Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, and Jaskaran Malhotra, here are the legends who redefined power-hitting.

Chankesh Rao | Nov 07, 2025, 05:48 PM IST

1.Sir Garfield Sobers (West Indies)

Sir Garfield Sobers (West Indies)
1

The pioneer of the feat, Sobers was the first cricketer to hit six sixes in one over during a first-class match in 1968 against Malcolm Nash.

2.Ravi Shastri (India)

Ravi Shastri (India)
2

Achieved six sixes in an over in a Ranji Trophy match in 1985, showcasing his power-hitting prowess in Indian domestic cricket.

 

3.Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa)

Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa)
3

First player to hit six sixes in an over in an ODI during the 2007 World Cup against the Netherlands, marking a landmark moment in international cricket.

 

4.Yuvraj Singh (India)

Yuvraj Singh (India)
4

Memorable six sixes in an over in the 2007 ICC World T20 against England’s Stuart Broad, earning global acclaim for his explosive batting.

 

    5.Kieron Pollard (West Indies)

    Kieron Pollard (West Indies)
    5

    Replicated the feat in T20 internationals in 2021 during a match against Sri Lanka, underlining his status as a power hitter in the modern game.

     

    6.Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka)

    Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka)
    6

    Achieved six sixes in an over in a List A match in 2021, reinforcing Sri Lanka’s rich history of big-hitting cricketers.

     

    7.Ruturaj Gaikwad (India, 2023)

    Ruturaj Gaikwad (India, 2023)
    7

    Indian domestic star who joined this elite club by hitting six sixes in an over during a Vijay Hazare Trophy game.

     

    8.Priyansh Arya (India, 2024)

    Priyansh Arya (India, 2024)
    8

    Achieved six sixes in an over in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, highlighting emerging talent in Indian domestic T20 cricket.

     

    9.Dipendra Singh Airee (Nepal, 2025)

    Dipendra Singh Airee (Nepal, 2025)
    9

    Nepal's powerful all-rounder who joined the global six sixes club in an international T20 qualifying match, representing cricket's growing reach.

     

    10.Abbas Afridi (Pakistan, 2025)

    Abbas Afridi (Pakistan, 2025)
    10

    The Pakistan captain entered the exclusive club in 2025, hitting six successive sixes during a crucial chase against Kuwait in the popular short-format tournament.

     

