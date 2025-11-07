Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

'Imagine it's a World Cup final...': Irfan Pathan flags major DRS flaw, calls for immediate ICC rule change
RCB on sale: Billionaires Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, Manipal's Ranjan Pai, Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla in race for IPL franchise ownership?
After technical glitch at Delhi airport, flight operations affected at Mumbai's international airport, adviso
India’s FIRST reaction to Pakistan nuke testing claims by US President Donald Trump: 'Illegal nuclear activities...'
From Toxic to Ramayan: 5 upcoming Bollywood films set to dominate box office in 2026
Will Hebbal–Silk Board tunnel solve Bengaluru's traffic woes or worsen them?
Over 300 flights delayed as technical snag triggers chaos at Delhi's IGI Airport - Here's what we know so far
Radhika Merchant dazzles in mint-green suit as she joins Ambani clan at Mumbai event, see pics
US tests 'Doomsday' ballistic missile, will it threaten Donald Trump's world peace?
IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match in Brisbane live on TV, online?
CRICKET
Chankesh Rao | Nov 07, 2025, 05:48 PM IST
1.Sir Garfield Sobers (West Indies)
The pioneer of the feat, Sobers was the first cricketer to hit six sixes in one over during a first-class match in 1968 against Malcolm Nash.
2.Ravi Shastri (India)
Achieved six sixes in an over in a Ranji Trophy match in 1985, showcasing his power-hitting prowess in Indian domestic cricket.
3.Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa)
First player to hit six sixes in an over in an ODI during the 2007 World Cup against the Netherlands, marking a landmark moment in international cricket.
4.Yuvraj Singh (India)
Memorable six sixes in an over in the 2007 ICC World T20 against England’s Stuart Broad, earning global acclaim for his explosive batting.
5.Kieron Pollard (West Indies)
Replicated the feat in T20 internationals in 2021 during a match against Sri Lanka, underlining his status as a power hitter in the modern game.
6.Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka)
Achieved six sixes in an over in a List A match in 2021, reinforcing Sri Lanka’s rich history of big-hitting cricketers.
7.Ruturaj Gaikwad (India, 2023)
Indian domestic star who joined this elite club by hitting six sixes in an over during a Vijay Hazare Trophy game.
8.Priyansh Arya (India, 2024)
Achieved six sixes in an over in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, highlighting emerging talent in Indian domestic T20 cricket.
9.Dipendra Singh Airee (Nepal, 2025)
Nepal's powerful all-rounder who joined the global six sixes club in an international T20 qualifying match, representing cricket's growing reach.
10.Abbas Afridi (Pakistan, 2025)
The Pakistan captain entered the exclusive club in 2025, hitting six successive sixes during a crucial chase against Kuwait in the popular short-format tournament.