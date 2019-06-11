YuviDeservesProperFarewell: Rohit Sharma and fans can't agree more

After a career spanning close to 19 years and over 400 matches, Yuvraj Singh announced retirement from international cricket in an emotional press conference in Mumbai on Monday (10 June).
While wishes poured in from all parts of the world for India's most-loved cricketers, former teammate Rohit Sharma - who is currently with the Indian team participating in World Cup 2019 in England and Wales - posted a heartfelt message for the southpaw and many netizens too agreed with the Hitman.
A look at Rohit's message and how Yuvraj responded back to him:
1. Rohit's heartfelt message for Yuvraj
Rohit Sharma posted a heartfelt message for the elegant southpaw, tweeting: "You don't know what you got till its gone. Love you brotherman You deserved a better send off".
You don’t know what you got till its gone. Love you brotherman You deserved a better send off. @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/PC2cR5jtLl— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 10, 2019
2. Yuvraj Singh replies to Rohit Sharma's tweet
"You know how I feel inside ! Love u brothaman you go be a legend," Yuvraj Singh said in his reply to Rohit Sharma's tweet.
You know how I feel inside ! Love u brothaman you go be a legend— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 10, 2019
3. Yuvraj and Rohit's bromance
While Rohit and Yuvraj have played for India together, they also shared space after Yuvraj was picked by Mumbai Indians.
Yuvraj played for many IPL franchises over the years but he only won his first IPL title as a player in 12 years with MI under Rohit.
In a video posted by Mumbai Indians' social media handles, Rohit can be seen rapping the chart-topping tune from Bollywood blockbuster Gully Boy after winning 2019 IPL. Giving him company was Yuvraj as the duo lit up the party.
The two also share a bond outside cricket. 'The Hitman' is the brother-in-law of Yuvraj. Rohit's wife Ritika is the 'rakhi-sister' of Yuvi. It was Yuvraj who played cupid between Rohit and Ritika.
4. Fans agree with Rohit Sharma
Yuvraj Singh on Monday revealed that he was promised a farewell game by the BCCI provided he failed the 'Yo Yo' fitness test. However, he passed it and the swansong never happened.
"Mujhe bola gaya tha agar aapse 'Yo Yo' test pass nahi hota toh aap retirement match khel sakate ho (I was told that if you are not able to pass the 'Yo Yo' test, I would get a farewell game)," the 37-year-old said at an emotional press conference to announce his decision.
While Rohit made it clear with his Tweet many netizens took to Twitter to express the same using ##YuviDeservesProperFarewell hashtag.
U hav left Endless Memories And Will Never Forget Wat U Serve To Every Indian ..— Jehanzeb (@Jehanzeb_341) June 11, 2019
Love, Pride & Thank you @YUVSTRONG12 #YuviDeservesProperFarewell pic.twitter.com/kQDY9BBQnM
International Cricket Council (ICC) changed their cover photo from World Cup logo to Yuvi !— kaa (@Varmashines) June 11, 2019
That's the worldwide legend @YUVSTRONG12 for you #YuviRetires #Yuvrajsinghretires #YuviDeservesProperFarewell @YuviFC @DieHardYuviFans pic.twitter.com/YN5NfqU5fC
Enjoy your retirement legend @YUVSTRONG12— KailasNath (@KailasN00163141) June 11, 2019
You deserves a proper farewell.
You made our childhood awesome.
You will be missed.
Lots of love from the bottom of heart#YuviRetires #YuviDeservesProperFarewell pic.twitter.com/QwK7WG8LM8
#YuviDeservesProperFarewell— Maninder_Singh (@maninder_s01) June 11, 2019
The one who bled for team India, who fought cancer to get dream cup for us, INDIANS; who coughed blood & remained strong fulfilling the goals for us all, who gave us inspiration through his character, deserves a proper farewell. @BCCI @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/FNGZtT8c4u
Lessons learnt from @YUVSTRONG12 life. This world is very unforgiving and very ungrateful. You do 100 things right and 1 thing wrong, you won't be spared. Also the world is not fair. You don't get what you deserve. #YuviRetires #yuvrajretires #YuviDeservesProperFarewell— Himanshu Singh (@halcyonhimanshu) June 11, 2019
#YuviRetires #YuviDeservesProperFarewell #singhisking— Maninder_Singh (@maninder_s01) June 11, 2019
The game changer, the match winner, the fighter, the inspirational athlete who gave us so many memories to cherish has retired.
Wish him best of luck for his second innings.
Thank you Yuvraj for entertaining us. pic.twitter.com/2nEzBzi4AW
U r in the memories of every cricketers Nd cricket lovers #YuviDeservesProperFarewell https://t.co/mjqsXEK5Zu— vaibhav wadnerkar (@vaibhavwadnerk) June 11, 2019