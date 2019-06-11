#YuviDeservesProperFarewell: Rohit Sharma and fans can't agree more

After a career spanning close to 19 years and over 400 matches, Yuvraj Singh announced retirement from international cricket in an emotional press conference in Mumbai on Monday (10 June).

While wishes poured in from all parts of the world for India's most-loved cricketers, former teammate Rohit Sharma - who is currently with the Indian team participating in World Cup 2019 in England and Wales - posted a heartfelt message for the southpaw and many netizens too agreed with the Hitman.

A look at Rohit's message and how Yuvraj responded back to him: