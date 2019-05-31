'Pakistan again devastated under cloud cover': Twitter in savage mode as Pakistan are all out for 105 vs West Indies

World Cup 2019: The best memes, tweets, and jokes after Pakistan were all out for just 105 runs against West Indies.

Pakistan were humbled by West Indies fast bowlers as they produced a ruthless display to dismiss Pakistan for just 105 runs in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opening match at Trent Bridge on Friday.

West Indies made full use of overcast conditions as Oshane Thomas took four wickets for 27 runs, while captain Jason Holder (3-42) and the returning Andre Russell (2-4) completed the demolition job. The in-form Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam got off to solid starts but were both dismissed for 22, sparking a middle order collapse that the former champions did not recover from.

Pakistan were bowled out in 21.4 overs for their lowest World Cup total since a paltry 74 against England at Adelaide in 1992, the year Imran Khan's team went on to lift their only 50-overs crown.

Pakistan batting woes resulted in many reactions on Twitter:

Afraid Pakistan are getting bullied by pace..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 31, 2019

Dear Pakistan, quickly work on your back foot play...the world is watching...you will get nothing to drive this WC. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 31, 2019

