'Pakistan again devastated under cloud cover': Twitter in savage mode as Pakistan are all out for 105 vs West Indies

World Cup 2019: The best memes, tweets, and jokes after Pakistan were all out for just 105 runs against West Indies.
Pakistan were humbled by West Indies fast bowlers as they produced a ruthless display to dismiss Pakistan for just 105 runs in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opening match at Trent Bridge on Friday.
West Indies made full use of overcast conditions as Oshane Thomas took four wickets for 27 runs, while captain Jason Holder (3-42) and the returning Andre Russell (2-4) completed the demolition job. The in-form Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam got off to solid starts but were both dismissed for 22, sparking a middle order collapse that the former champions did not recover from.
Pakistan were bowled out in 21.4 overs for their lowest World Cup total since a paltry 74 against England at Adelaide in 1992, the year Imran Khan's team went on to lift their only 50-overs crown.
Pakistan batting woes resulted in many reactions on Twitter:
Afraid Pakistan are getting bullied by pace.....— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 31, 2019
Again?? #PakvWI— zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) May 31, 2019
Dear Pakistan, quickly work on your back foot play...the world is watching...you will get nothing to drive this WC.— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 31, 2019
Many fans were savage as they went after Pakistan team for their display. While Pakistan fans were disappointed by the performance, Indian fans too took the chance to brutally troll their arch rivals. Here are some the best memes, tweets and jokes:
1. Pakistan getting devastated under cloud cover, again
It was a perfect opportunity for Indian fans to take some shots at their neighbours. Of course, as like all India vs Pakistan rivalries, it went political soon.
#WIvPAK— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 31, 2019
Yet again, Pakistan is getting devastated under a cloud cover.
Pakistan 105 all out...Guys, you don't need Kashmir, you need top order batsmen#PAKvWI— Chirag (@chirag_rachchh) May 31, 2019
2. PCB wants Kenya, Zimbabwe back!
Pakistan were in lot of trouble as Windies bowlers pefectly used the surface and destroyed their 'famed' batting order.
Pakistan cricket team is a joke, disgraceful— Siyab (@SiyabM1) May 31, 2019
PCB protests for exclusion of Zimbabwe, Kenya from CWC19 #WIvPAK— Modern Galib (@morderngalib) May 31, 2019
3. Too Short, Too Short
The innings lasted just 130 balls i.e. 21.4 overs. The highest score was 22 while only four Pakistan batsmen reached the double figures.
Highlights of Pakistan's innings would be uploaded as GIF by ICC & Star Sports.#WIvPAK #CWC19— Sudhanshu (@agiftby_santa) May 31, 2019
Pakistan fans right now #PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/SegeTFO0Nn— Safarnama (@Stupidthings29) May 31, 2019
#MoreKaShor— Rashid Malik (@TheRashooAwan) May 31, 2019
Is baar, Team Pakistan trophy laa kar hi rahay gi. What do you think?
Me: pic.twitter.com/jpAO73VkYm
4. Fans are not impressed
Even the most ardent Pakistan cricket fans were not impressed by the performance.
Pakistan's innings ball by ball in a tweet:— Dennis World Cup (@DennisCricket_) May 31, 2019
When they hear the phrase "succumbed to short ball"— Tanmay (@fast_hostile) May 31, 2019
Pakistan: #WeHaveWeWill #WIvPAK
