'Pakistan again devastated under cloud cover': Twitter in savage mode as Pakistan are all out for 105 vs West Indies

World Cup 2019: The best memes, tweets, and jokes after Pakistan were all out for just 105 runs against West Indies.

  • May 31, 2019, 05:20 PM IST

Pakistan were humbled by West Indies fast bowlers as they produced a ruthless display to dismiss Pakistan for just 105 runs in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opening match at Trent Bridge on Friday.

West Indies made full use of overcast conditions as Oshane Thomas took four wickets for 27 runs, while captain Jason Holder (3-42) and the returning Andre Russell (2-4) completed the demolition job. The in-form Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam got off to solid starts but were both dismissed for 22, sparking a middle order collapse that the former champions did not recover from.
Pakistan were bowled out in 21.4 overs for their lowest World Cup total since a paltry 74 against England at Adelaide in 1992, the year Imran Khan's team went on to lift their only 50-overs crown. 

Pakistan batting woes resulted in many reactions on Twitter:

Many fans were savage as they went after Pakistan team for their display. While Pakistan fans were disappointed by the performance, Indian fans too took the chance to brutally troll their arch rivals. Here are some the best memes, tweets and jokes:

1. Pakistan getting devastated under cloud cover, again

Pakistan getting devastated under cloud cover, again
1/4

It was a perfect opportunity for Indian fans to take some shots at their neighbours. Of course, as like all India vs Pakistan rivalries, it went political soon. 

2. PCB wants Kenya, Zimbabwe back!

PCB wants Kenya, Zimbabwe back!
2/4

Pakistan were in lot of trouble as Windies bowlers pefectly used the surface and destroyed their 'famed' batting order. 

3. Too Short, Too Short

Too Short, Too Short
3/4

The innings lasted just 130 balls i.e. 21.4 overs. The highest score was 22 while only four Pakistan batsmen reached the double figures.  

4. Fans are not impressed

Fans are not impressed
4/4

 Even the most ardent Pakistan cricket fans were not impressed by the performance. 

