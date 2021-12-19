Yearender 2021: From Sanju Samson pocketing toss coin to Prithvi Shaw checking underpants - Funniest moments of IPL

Let's see a collection of some funny moments that took place in IPL 2021.
When one talks about sports in India, the first thing that comes to mind is the 11-player team game - cricket. While the whole nation gets united seeing the Men in Blue play, they divide immediately when it comes to the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Supporting their favourite franchise can see the fans even cheer for the foreign players in the teams they love. Starting off in the year 2013, the IPL has only grown from strength to strength and even went on to become one of the world's most cash-rich tournaments.
However, the year 2021 saw a change as the 14th season was hit by the COVID-19 virus. From being ended prematurely due to multiple positive cases to the venue getting shifted out of India to the UAE, the tournament took place in two halves which eventually saw Chennai Super Kings (CSK) being crowned as the champions yet again.
While fans enjoyed watching the game amid the grim state India was in, there were many moments that no one would ever forget.
During the course of the 29 games that were played, fans witnessed a plethora of hilarious moments that left everyone in splits. So here is a list of such instances in IPL 2021.
1. Sanju Samson pocketing toss coin on his captaincy debut
Sanju Samson, while captaining Rajasthan Royals (RR), may have not ended on the winning side, however, he surely made it a memorable one courtesy of his exploits both before and during the game. Talking about his IPL captaincy debut against the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS), it started on a light note as Sanju Samson decided to keep the coin after winning the toss.
Samson was happy to win his first toss and it seems that he decided to keep the coin as a souvenir. Samson's move left even the match referee surprised. Samson was so eager to pocket the coin that as soon as the coin landed on the ground, he bent and grabbed it before the match referee could, even before calling what he wanted to do.
"The coin looked really nice so I pocketed it, asked the referee if I can have it, but he said no," Samson said during the post-match presentation.
WATCH:
.@rajasthanroyals Captain @IamSanjuSamson wins the toss and elects to bowl first against #PBKS.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2021
2. Dinesh Karthik and Shikhar Dhawan antics
During the 25th match of the IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik got involved in a sidesplitting moment.
The Tamil Nadu cricketer had appealed for a stumping chance and it all happened in the 12th over of DC’s run-chase when Karthik made a loud, stumping appeal to remove Dhawan.
When the wicketkeeper pleaded and was seen pointing fingers at the DC opener, Dhawan came up with an amazing reply as he immediately dropped his bat and fell to his knees. Both the players then smiled and resumed their respective roles.
WATCH:
Never a dull moment when @SDhawan25 is on the field. @DineshKarthik https://t.co/GDR4bTRtlQ #DCvKKR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/lwohB8NNou— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 29, 2021
3. Virat Kohli reaction after DRS overturns the LBW call
Now ex-Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper, Virat Kohli in the match against Delhi Capitals (DC), was seen giving the most shocked expression ever.
The reaction was a result of a review from his counterpart Rishabh Pant at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Delhi skipper was given out LBW by the on-field umpire on the bowling of Washington Sundar and the appeal from RCB was a huge one.
It took some time for the umpire to raise his finger, but when he did, Pant decided to review the decision. The slow-motion replays were played on the big screen and it was found out that the Delhi captain had edged the ball.
Seeing the big spike on the ultra edge after the ball hit the bat left Kohli astonished and his reaction was duly captured and shared on social media, becoming hilarious memes.
4. Prithvi Shaw checking underpants after being hit
Prithvi Shaw had made everyone laugh even while experiencing excruciating pain. During what turned out to be the last game of the 14th season, the pocket-size dynamo was struck on his crotch after he missed an attempted pull shot against a pacy bumper by Riley Meredith.
The batter was seen immediately collapsing on the ground and looked in excruciating pain. The game was held up as the physio came on the ground to attend the opener.
However, when it looked like Shaw had recovered, the opener checked underneath his undergarments and let out a smile.
WATCH:
5. Ravindra Jadeja epic celebration after taking 4 catches
Ravindra Jadeja enjoyed his time out on the field after playing a crucial role as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 45 runs.
The all-rounder had not only taken the big wicket of Jos Buttler but also gobbled four catches during the match. After he took Jaydev Unadkat's catch at sweeper cover, he had an animated celebration and gestured a hilarious phone-call celebration while facing the dug-out.
With his four catches, Jadeja had also equalled the record for most catches taken in an IPL innings.
WATCH:
A resounding victory for @ChennaiIPL against #RR by 45 runs.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 19, 2021
