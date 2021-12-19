Yearender 2021: From Sanju Samson pocketing toss coin to Prithvi Shaw checking underpants - Funniest moments of IPL

When one talks about sports in India, the first thing that comes to mind is the 11-player team game - cricket. While the whole nation gets united seeing the Men in Blue play, they divide immediately when it comes to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Supporting their favourite franchise can see the fans even cheer for the foreign players in the teams they love. Starting off in the year 2013, the IPL has only grown from strength to strength and even went on to become one of the world's most cash-rich tournaments.

However, the year 2021 saw a change as the 14th season was hit by the COVID-19 virus. From being ended prematurely due to multiple positive cases to the venue getting shifted out of India to the UAE, the tournament took place in two halves which eventually saw Chennai Super Kings (CSK) being crowned as the champions yet again.

While fans enjoyed watching the game amid the grim state India was in, there were many moments that no one would ever forget.

During the course of the 29 games that were played, fans witnessed a plethora of hilarious moments that left everyone in splits. So here is a list of such instances in IPL 2021.