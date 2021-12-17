Yearender 2021: From Messi winning Ballon d'Or over Lewandowski to Ronaldo's Coca Cola snub - Top football controversies

Let's see a collection of some stories and controversies in football that took place in the year 2021.
With things trying to return to the way they used to be pre-COVID-19 era, all sporting events started to take place behind closed doors. However, as the year 2021 progressed, the fans started returning to the stadiums - from a lucky few to 50% to even a 100% capacity.
Talking specifically about football, it surely was a thrilling year with the Euro Championships and Lionel Messi having a trophy to his name for Argentina in Copa America.
However, there is no year that is complete without some controversies. Be it Cristiano Ronaldo's Coca Cola snub to even as bad the rape and sexual assault charges against Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy.
1. Cristiano Ronaldo's Coca Cola snub
The man who brought down the sales of Coca Cola drastically. Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo - during a Euro 2020 press conference - removed the bottles of the drink and said he prefered water over it.
Soon enough, Ronaldo's action sent the beverage company's stocks tumbling and they lost billions of dollars.
(Photo: Twitter)
2. England footballers racially abused after Euro 2020 Final loss
Italy ended England's dream to win the Euro 2020 at the Wembley Stadium as Azzurri defeated England 3-2 on penalties after the normal 90-minute action had finished at 1-1 and even extra time was not able to break the deadlock.
However, soon after the clash, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka - who could not convert their penality into a goal - were racially abused.
(Photo: Twitter)
3. Lionel Messi winning his 7th Ballon d'Or over Robert Lewandowski
This year's Ballon d'Or winner received mixed views after Argentina and PSG's Lionel Messi was awarded his seventh award.
German media fumed at the decision as they went on to describe the verdict as a 'scandal' and that Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski was 'cheated'.
(Photo: Twitter)
4. UEFA Champions League last 16 draw was conducted twice
While the UEFA Champions League takes place every year, this time it was different as the last 16 draw was conducted a second time the football association declared the initial set of ties void due to a technical error in the process in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday (December 13).
The draw took place again after Manchester United were mistakenly drawn with Villarreal, even though both teams had already faced each other in the group stage.
(Photo: Twitter)
5. Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy sexual assault cases
The most shocking news in the football world was that of Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy. He was suspended by the club after he was charged with counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.
The charges relate to four complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.
(Photo: Twitter)