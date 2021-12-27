Yearender 2021: A look at heated on-field exchanges between cricketers this year

Cricket fans witnessed a lot more action in 2021 and amidst all that, they even saw a few players lose their temper a lot of times.
The year 2021 is all about to end, but surely there is no end to the world of cricket. Not just that, the excitement and the drama that comes along just make the sport interesting.
Despite the bio-bubble and the COVID-19 virus interrupting the game, the sport made sure to go on as scheduled. A lot of international and domestic tournaments got postponed, but fans also witnessed heart-warming encounters between the top teams.
In fact, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 was also conducted successfully this year along with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which was affected by COVID-19 cases, but eventually was held in two phases.
Talking about Team India, the side played Test series against England at home and away, and even the Ashes series is underway.
Contrary to last year, cricket fans witnessed a lot more action and amidst all that, they even saw a few players lose their temper a lot of times. On that note, we take a look at 5 heated on-field exchanges between cricketers in 2021.
1. Jasprit Bumrah's heated conversation with Jos Buttler on Day 5 of Lord's Test
It's rare or one could say non-existent to see the ever-smiling Jasprit Bumrah lose his cool, however, when playing against a team like England, it does not take long to get agitated.
The same happened to Bumrah who was seen getting involved in a heated conversation with English wicketkeeper Jos Buttler on the fifth day of the Lord's Test.
The story began when Bumrah hit a barrage of bouncers to James Anderson. The England bowlers were ready to give the same treatment to Bumrah when he came out to bat, and as he arrived at the crease, he received a mouthful from the close-in fieldsmen and Buttler, too, was one of them.
The English wicket-keeper batsman was heard saying something to Bumrah but the Indian bowler showed off with his batting as he went on to score an unbeaten 34 off 64 balls and India won that game by a huge margin of 151 runs.
2. Kieron Pollard's heated exchange with Prasidh Krishna in IPL 2021
Mumbai Indians (MI) Kieron Pollard has been part of many exchanges in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and this time also he was part of one.
In the IPL 2021 edition, Pollard got involved in a verbal exchange with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler Prasidh Krishna. During the game, in the 15th over, Prasidh Krishna tried to get under Pollard's skin and the West Indies cricketer, obviously, did not like it.
The whole incident took place when Pollard hit Prasidh Krishna straight back to him, but the latter stopped the ball and pretended to throw the ball back to him. In a bid to intimidate the batsmen, Krishna took a few steps towards Pollard before turning back to go to the mark.
The next over saw the two get involved in a heated exchange, and later in the match, they were seen staring at each other.
3. Virat Kohli's heated exchange with James Anderson on Day 4 of the second Test
The Lord's Test between England and India in August was less of a match and more of heated exchanges between the players. In the first session of the fourth day, Virat Kohli got involved in a verbal exchange with pacer James Anderson.
India had lost both the openers and Kohli was batting alongside Cheteshwar Pujara. The incident took place in the 17th over Kohli had asked the umpire to take a look at Anderson's run-up. According to Kohli, Anderson was running into the pitch and this led to a heated exchange between Kohli and Anderson took place.
"You swearing at me again are you? This isn't your fu**ing backyard," Kohli was heard saying to Anderson, who also said something in reply. Following Anderson's penultimate delivery, Kohli was again heard saying, "Chirp, chirp, chirp. This is what old age makes you."
4. Liton Das and Lahiru Kumara's heated exchange during ICC T20 World Cup 2021
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup saw Sri Lanka exhibit notable performances but sadly they could not qualify for the semi-finals. Fast bowler Lahiru Kumara was the second-highest wicket-taker for the team in the tournament and had impressed all with pace and bounce as he took 8 wickets in 7 matches at an average of 24.25.
However, apart from his bowling exploits, he also made headlines after he had got involved in a heated exchange with Bangladesh's Liton Das.
Das and M Naim had given the team a decent start with the bat and this had left Kumara frustrated. Soon tempers started to flare when Lahiru Kumara threw the ball straight to the batter to push him back to the crease. The ball had marginally missed the helmet which left Liton Das frustrated.
After a few overs, Kumara had successfully dismissed Das as the latter hit the ball straight to mid-off. However, following the dismissal, words were exchanged between the two and both came quite close, which led to a heated exchange between the two.
5. Eoin Morgan and Ravi Ashwin's heated exchange in the IPL 2021
The IPL and R Ashwin somehow manage to always have a rift as the cricketer always finds himself in some drama or the other.
In the 2021 edition, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had a dismal outing in the first leg, however, Eoin Morgan and Co. bounced back in the second half and went on to reach the final of the tournament.
The skipper, in the clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) was also seen getting involved in an altercation with Ravi Ashwin. On the first ball of the last over at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Ravichandran Ashwin was dismissed by Tim Southee which followed a heated exchange ensued between Morgan and Ashwin.
Ashwin was walking back to the pavilion, when Morgan came up to him and exchange a few words with the Indian all-rounder. Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik had to get involved and separate the two.