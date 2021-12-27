Yearender 2021: A look at heated on-field exchanges between cricketers this year

Cricket fans witnessed a lot more action in 2021 and amidst all that, they even saw a few players lose their temper a lot of times.

The year 2021 is all about to end, but surely there is no end to the world of cricket. Not just that, the excitement and the drama that comes along just make the sport interesting.

Despite the bio-bubble and the COVID-19 virus interrupting the game, the sport made sure to go on as scheduled. A lot of international and domestic tournaments got postponed, but fans also witnessed heart-warming encounters between the top teams.

In fact, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 was also conducted successfully this year along with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which was affected by COVID-19 cases, but eventually was held in two phases.

Talking about Team India, the side played Test series against England at home and away, and even the Ashes series is underway.

Contrary to last year, cricket fans witnessed a lot more action and amidst all that, they even saw a few players lose their temper a lot of times. On that note, we take a look at 5 heated on-field exchanges between cricketers in 2021.