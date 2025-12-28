Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket made headlines for all the wrong reasons

Diana Penty's Rs 95000 red Banarasi saree by Mahima Mahajan steals the show at Christmas; SEE pics
Did Bangladesh leader Sharif Osman Hadi's killers flee to India? Meghalaya Police responds to claims
IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match live on TV, online?
Who will replace Rishabh Pant for ODI series against New Zealand? Find out here
Rohit Sharma 87 runs away from historic milestone, set to join Virat Kohli in elite club during New Zealand ODIs
Bangladesh Hindu Mob Lynching: US lawmaker condemns ‘horrific’ killing of 27-year-old Dipu Chnadra Das over blasphemy allegations, says, ‘act of hatred…’
Is Muhammad Yunus-led interim government unconstitutional? What Bangladesh’s charter, court rulings say
MCG curator finally breaks silence after AUS vs ENG Boxing Day Test ends in just 2 days
Not Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, this Indian origin woman tops richest list of Indian professionals, with a net worth of Rs..., know her journey
VVS Laxman to REPLACE Gautam Gambhir as India's Test coach? BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia breaks silence says, 'factually incorrect...'
CRICKET
Chankesh Rao | Dec 28, 2025, 04:36 PM IST
1.The Asia Cup "No Handshake" Saga
Nobody saw this coming. During the Asia Cup in Dubai, Suryakumar Yadav and his Indian team flat-out refused to shake hands with Pakistani players before or after their matches. Later, Yadav explained they did it together, standing by the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and the soldiers involved in "Operation Sindoor." The Pakistan Cricket Board didn’t take it lightly. They fired off a formal protest to the ICC, calling India’s move “unsporting” and a slap in the face to the “Spirit of Cricket.”
2.The "Trophy Chor" Row
Things got messy after the Asia Cup 2025 final. India beat Pakistan, but when it came time to take the winner’s trophy, the Indian team refused to accept it from ACC President Mohsin Naqvi. Their reason? Naqvi also held a top job in the Pakistani government. For over an hour, everyone just stood there, until Naqvi eventually walked away with the trophy in hand. Social media went wild, labeling it the “Trophy Chor” moment. In the end, there was no official trophy lift—just an awkward, unforgettable standoff.
3.The Tragic RCB Title Celebration Stampede
RCB finally won their first IPL title, and what should’ve been a night of pure celebration turned into heartbreak. On June 4, 2025, thousands of fans crowded outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to catch a glimpse of the team and the trophy. The excitement ended in chaos—a deadly stampede claimed 11 lives and injured more than 30 others. The tragedy put the spotlight on crowd control and safety at big sporting events, drawing attention from around the world.
4.Old Trafford Handshake Refusal (Jadeja and Sundar)
During the India-England Test at Old Trafford, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar set off a storm about sportsmanship. When England captain Ben Stokes offered a handshake mid-pitch, Jadeja and Sundar just ignored him, apparently too focused on their personal milestones. Some people called it concentration. Others, including former players, reignited the long-running debate about what the “Spirit of Cricket” really means.
5.The "Grovel" Comment Backlash
South Africa’s head coach Shukri Conrad got himself into hot water during the Proteas’ series against India. He said he wanted to make the Indian team “grovel” on South African pitches, a comment loaded with history and controversy. That word brought back ugly memories of Tony Greig’s infamous remark in 1976. Even after Conrad tried to explain himself, his comment overshadowed what was actually some great cricket.
6.Snicko Technology Failures in The Ashes
The 2025 Ashes were a mess when it came to technology. The Snickometer glitched over and over, overturning several big “not out” decisions even when there was no spike on the audio. Players and coaches lost it, venting their frustration in public. The ICC had to step in just to defend DRS mid-series, and now people are demanding a total overhaul of how the tech works.
7.Match Referee Sacking and "Spying" Allegations
After the handshake controversy, the PCB didn’t just protest—they wanted match referee Andy Pycroft out, accusing him of bias. Things got even weirder when the ICC accused a PCB official of breaking rules by secretly recording a private chat with the referee in the PMOA. That video popped up on social media as “evidence,” and the fallout ended with PCB’s Director of Cricket Operations getting sacked.
8.Champions Trophy Organizational Blunders
The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan was a logistical nightmare. They played the wrong national anthems, forgot flags, and even messed up graphics during global broadcasts. Fans and cricket boards were furious. All these mistakes drowned out the action on the field and turned the tournament into an international embarrassment.