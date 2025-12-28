Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket made headlines for all the wrong reasons

1 . The Asia Cup "No Handshake" Saga

Nobody saw this coming. During the Asia Cup in Dubai, Suryakumar Yadav and his Indian team flat-out refused to shake hands with Pakistani players before or after their matches. Later, Yadav explained they did it together, standing by the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and the soldiers involved in "Operation Sindoor." The Pakistan Cricket Board didn’t take it lightly. They fired off a formal protest to the ICC, calling India’s move “unsporting” and a slap in the face to the “Spirit of Cricket.”