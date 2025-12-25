Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India vs Pakistan matches that defined the year

Good news for Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric secures Rs 366 crore from...
CRICKET
Chankesh Rao | Dec 25, 2025, 05:54 PM IST
1.ICC Champions Trophy (Group Stage)
In the year's first significant showdown, Pakistan established a challenging target of 241, spearheaded by Saud Shakeel's determined 62. Yet, the spotlight shone on Virat Kohli. In a precise chase, Kohli scored an unbeaten 100 off 111 balls*, marking his 51st ODI century and becoming the quickest player to reach 14,000 ODI runs. This victory signaled India's ambitions for the 2025 campaign, as Kohli sealed the win with a boundary, completing the chase with 7.3 overs remaining.
2.Asia Cup Final: A Ninth Continental Crown
For the first time since 1984, the two rivals faced off in an Asia Cup final. Pakistan’s openers provided a strong start, but Kuldeep Yadav (4/30) sparked a dramatic collapse, bowling Pakistan out for just 146. India’s pursuit faltered early at 20/3, but Tilak Varma’s valiant 69* led the Men in Blue to victory in a nail-biting finish. This win marked India’s 9th Asia Cup title, although the post-match "ghost trophy" controversy captured headlines for weeks.
3.Women’s World Cup: The Streak Continues
In the intense atmosphere of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, India maintained their perfect 12-0 World Cup record against Pakistan. While defending a total of 247, Indian fast bowler Kranti Gaud shattered the Pakistani top order with an impressive spell of 3/20. Even with a resilient 81 from Pakistan's Sidra Amin, India's disciplined bowling—backed by Deepti Sharma’s three wickets—ensured a commanding victory that propelled them into the knockout rounds.
4.Asia Cup (Super Four)
Prior to the final, these two teams faced off in a Super Four encounter that set new records. Pakistan scored 171/5, marking their highest T20I first-innings total against India. Undeterred, the young star Abhishek Sharma delivered a career-defining performance, scoring 74 runs off just 39 balls. Together with Shubman Gill, he led India to their highest successful T20 chase against their long-time rivals, concluding the match with 7 balls remaining.
5.The Revenge of the Juniors: U19 Asia Cup Final
The year concluded with a surprising outcome in the U19 circuit. After facing defeat against India in the group stage, Pakistan’s young talents reversed their fortunes in the final. Sameer Minhas delivered one of the most remarkable innings in age-group cricket, scoring 172 runs off 113 balls, which helped Pakistan reach an impressive total of 347. India’s illustrious U19 team faltered under the strain of the daunting chase, getting dismissed for just 156 runs. This served as a poignant reminder that although India excelled in the senior circuit in 2025, the intensity of the rivalry remains as strong as ever.