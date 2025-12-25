Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India vs Pakistan matches that defined the year

5 . The Revenge of the Juniors: U19 Asia Cup Final

The year concluded with a surprising outcome in the U19 circuit. After facing defeat against India in the group stage, Pakistan’s young talents reversed their fortunes in the final. Sameer Minhas delivered one of the most remarkable innings in age-group cricket, scoring 172 runs off 113 balls, which helped Pakistan reach an impressive total of 347. India’s illustrious U19 team faltered under the strain of the daunting chase, getting dismissed for just 156 runs. This served as a poignant reminder that although India excelled in the senior circuit in 2025, the intensity of the rivalry remains as strong as ever.