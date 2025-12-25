FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news for Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric secures Rs 366 crore from...

Did Jesus Christ live in India? Story behind 'Lost Years' theory, myth, history, and scholarly rebuttal

Who is Hardik Tamore? Mumbai player who sparked Rohit Sharma doppelganger moment at Vijay Hazare Trophy

Who was Ganesh Uikey? Top Maoist commander with Rs 1.1 crore bounty killed in Odisha operation

CCPA slaps Rs 1100000 penalty on this UPSC coaching for misleading ads, not Vikas Divyakirti's Drishti IAS, Tanu Jain's Tathastu ICS

PSL follows IPL blueprint: PCB confirms expansion to 8 teams with 12 global bidders in race, auction date revealed

Who owns FlyExpress? New airline set to launch operations in India after receiving govt clearance

Meet man who owns AlHind Air, India’s new airline, he is from...

'Dhurandhar is a nightmare for...': Ram Gopal Varma EXPOSES filmmakers, says they're ignoring success of Ranveer Singh's film: 'Dog won’t go away...'

'Fully ready for 2027': Virat Kohli's childhood coach makes big World Cup claim after star batter's 131 in Vijay Hazare Trophy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Did Jesus Christ live in India? Story Behind 'Lost Years' theory, myth, history, and scholarly rebuttal

Did Jesus Christ live in India? Story Behind 'Lost Years' theory, myth, history

Zee Archive: Untold Story Of Vajpayee’s Choice Between Poetry & Politics

Zee Archive: Untold Story Of Vajpayee’s Choice Between Poetry & Politics

Zee Archive: Untold Story Of Vajpayee’s Choice Between Poetry & Politics

Zee Archive: Untold Story Of Vajpayee’s Choice Between Poetry & Politics

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India vs Pakistan matches that defined the year

Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India

Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time on iconic careers

Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time

Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals across generations

Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals

HomePhotos

CRICKET

Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India vs Pakistan matches that defined the year

India vs Pakistan rivalry lit up 2025 with five unforgettable clashes across marquee tournaments. From the Asia Cup final to the Women’s World Cup, high-voltage encounters, last-over drama and emotional moments kept fans hooked, making it one of the most thrilling years in cricket history.

Chankesh Rao | Dec 25, 2025, 05:54 PM IST

1.ICC Champions Trophy (Group Stage)

ICC Champions Trophy (Group Stage)
1

In the year's first significant showdown, Pakistan established a challenging target of 241, spearheaded by Saud Shakeel's determined 62. Yet, the spotlight shone on Virat Kohli. In a precise chase, Kohli scored an unbeaten 100 off 111 balls*, marking his 51st ODI century and becoming the quickest player to reach 14,000 ODI runs. This victory signaled India's ambitions for the 2025 campaign, as Kohli sealed the win with a boundary, completing the chase with 7.3 overs remaining.

 

Advertisement

2.Asia Cup Final: A Ninth Continental Crown

Asia Cup Final: A Ninth Continental Crown
2

For the first time since 1984, the two rivals faced off in an Asia Cup final. Pakistan’s openers provided a strong start, but Kuldeep Yadav (4/30) sparked a dramatic collapse, bowling Pakistan out for just 146. India’s pursuit faltered early at 20/3, but Tilak Varma’s valiant 69* led the Men in Blue to victory in a nail-biting finish. This win marked India’s 9th Asia Cup title, although the post-match "ghost trophy" controversy captured headlines for weeks.

 

3.Women’s World Cup: The Streak Continues

Women’s World Cup: The Streak Continues
3

In the intense atmosphere of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, India maintained their perfect 12-0 World Cup record against Pakistan. While defending a total of 247, Indian fast bowler Kranti Gaud shattered the Pakistani top order with an impressive spell of 3/20. Even with a resilient 81 from Pakistan's Sidra Amin, India's disciplined bowling—backed by Deepti Sharma’s three wickets—ensured a commanding victory that propelled them into the knockout rounds.

 

4.Asia Cup (Super Four)

Asia Cup (Super Four)
4

Prior to the final, these two teams faced off in a Super Four encounter that set new records. Pakistan scored 171/5, marking their highest T20I first-innings total against India. Undeterred, the young star Abhishek Sharma delivered a career-defining performance, scoring 74 runs off just 39 balls. Together with Shubman Gill, he led India to their highest successful T20 chase against their long-time rivals, concluding the match with 7 balls remaining.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.The Revenge of the Juniors: U19 Asia Cup Final

The Revenge of the Juniors: U19 Asia Cup Final
5

The year concluded with a surprising outcome in the U19 circuit. After facing defeat against India in the group stage, Pakistan’s young talents reversed their fortunes in the final. Sameer Minhas delivered one of the most remarkable innings in age-group cricket, scoring 172 runs off 113 balls, which helped Pakistan reach an impressive total of 347. India’s illustrious U19 team faltered under the strain of the daunting chase, getting dismissed for just 156 runs. This served as a poignant reminder that although India excelled in the senior circuit in 2025, the intensity of the rivalry remains as strong as ever.

 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good news for Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric secures Rs 366 crore from...
Good news for Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric secures Rs 366 crore from...
Did Jesus Christ live in India? Story behind 'Lost Years' theory, myth, history, and scholarly rebuttal
Did Jesus Christ live in India? Story behind 'Lost Years' theory, myth, history
Watch: Akshay Kumar wraps Welcome To The Jungle, drops new teaser of ensamble comedy, calls it 'one of biggest projects of his career'
Akshay Kumar wraps Welcome To The Jungle, drops new teaser of ensamble comedy
Who is Hardik Tamore? Mumbai player who sparked Rohit Sharma doppelganger moment at Vijay Hazare Trophy
Who is Hardik Tamore? Mumbai player who sparked Rohit Sharma doppelganger moment
Who was Ganesh Uikey? Top Maoist commander with Rs 1.1 crore bounty killed in Odisha operation
Who was Ganesh Uikey? Top Maoist with Rs 1 cr bounty killed in op
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India vs Pakistan matches that defined the year
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time on iconic careers
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time
Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals across generations
Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals
Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone as Marvel iconic superheroes
Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and, more
From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined Indian cinema in 2025
From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined India
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement