WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

The Test match is set to take place on June 7 at The Oval in London, and both teams are gearing up for what promises to be an unforgettable showdown.
As the World Test Championship final 2023 approaches, cricket fans around the world eagerly anticipate the highly anticipated clash between India and Australia. The Test match is set to take place on June 7 at The Oval in London, and both teams are gearing up for what promises to be an unforgettable showdown.
India boasts an impressive lineup of talented players, including Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Cheteshwar Pujara, who are all fit and ready to take on the challenge. With such a formidable team, it is highly likely that India will put on an exceptional display with the bat against the Pat Cummins-led Australian side.
1. Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill showed exceptional performance in the IPL 2023 season, where he amassed a staggering 890 runs in 17 games. While the upcoming series against Australia may be a different format, Gill's innate ability to seek out big scores will undoubtedly give him an edge against the formidable Aussie pace attack.
2. Cheteshwar Pujara
In his eight county innings for Sussex this season, Pujara has impressively scored three centuries and a fifty. Additionally, he has a commendable track record in England. Pujara's role is well-defined every time he steps onto the pitch, and he will need to maintain his focus against formidable bowlers such as Hazlewood, Starc, and Cummins.
3. Ajinkya Rahane
After an 18-month hiatus from international cricket, he is poised to make his comeback. Rahane had been dropped from the squad following the South Africa tour, but his exceptional performances for CSK in the middle of the season, coupled with Shreyas Iyer's injury, have given him a second chance to prove himself.
4. Ravindra Jadeja
The protagonist of the IPL Final has made significant strides in becoming an all-rounder in recent years. With Jadeja now a part of the playing eleven, India enjoys a dual advantage in most matches. Jadeja's presence will prove pivotal in the Indian batting order, particularly at the number 6 position.
5. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, is widely regarded as the epitome of modern-day cricketing excellence. Renowned for his exceptional batting skills and charismatic leadership, Kohli's role in steering India's fortunes in the upcoming WTC Finals cannot be overstated.
6. Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins, the top-ranked Test bowler in the world, will lead Australia's pace attack in the upcoming WTC Finals. Known for his exceptional accuracy, blistering pace, and remarkable ability to generate bounce from any surface, Cummins poses a constant threat to opposing batters.
7. Marnus Labuschagne
In the realm of test cricket, the Number 3 position holds significant weight for any team. In the case of Australia, Marnus Labuschagne has proven himself to be a formidable force in this role. As the Number 3 batter, Labuschagne has demonstrated exceptional skill.
8. Steve Smith
Steve Smith, the prolific batsman from Australia, has cemented his position as one of the most formidable Test cricketers in the world. His inclusion in the lineup poses a significant challenge to the opposing bowlers, who must contend with his exceptional skills and unwavering determination.
9. Travis Head
During his time in India, Head performed admirably with two fifty-plus scores on rank turners. This impressive feat demonstrates his ability to handle Ravi Ashwin's bowling, despite being a left-handed batter. It is worth noting that his upcoming match at The Oval will provide a much better playing field than what he faced earlier this year.
10. Mitchell Starc
The left-arm pacer in the Australian team will undoubtedly play a crucial role in facing the Indian top order. Specifically, two prominent names, Virat and Rohit, have historically struggled against left-arm pacers who bring the ball into their pads. Starc, a skilled left-arm pacer, will likely employ this tactic against these two formidable batters.