WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

As the World Test Championship final 2023 approaches, cricket fans around the world eagerly anticipate the highly anticipated clash between India and Australia. The Test match is set to take place on June 7 at The Oval in London, and both teams are gearing up for what promises to be an unforgettable showdown.

India boasts an impressive lineup of talented players, including Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Cheteshwar Pujara, who are all fit and ready to take on the challenge. With such a formidable team, it is highly likely that India will put on an exceptional display with the bat against the Pat Cummins-led Australian side.