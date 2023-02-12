WPL auction 2023: From Richa Ghosh to Grace Scrivens, six young stars who could fetch big buck

This is the first-ever auction of its kind in women's cricket, making it a highly anticipated event.
The Women's Premier League player auction list has been released, with a total of 409 players set to go under the hammer in Mumbai on February 13th. This is the first-ever auction of its kind in women's cricket, making it a highly anticipated event.
The five franchises are allowed to select a combined total of 90 players from the auction pool, which consists of a mix of experienced veterans and talented young guns. This is sure to be an exciting day of bidding, as teams vie to assemble the best possible squad for the upcoming season.
Here, we will examine six promising young players who could spark a bidding frenzy in the auction.
1. Jemimah Rodrigues (India)
At just 22 years of age, Rodrigues has already established herself as a key member of the senior Indian Women's team. She has played 75 T20I matches for India, amassing over 1500 runs at an impressive average of nearly 30. Primarily batting in the top four, Rodrigues has the ability to take the game away from the opposition with her explosive batting.
In addition to representing India, Rodrigues has also featured in other T20 leagues such as the Women's Big Bash League and the Women's Hundred. In the inaugural edition of the Hundred, she was in scintillating form, smashing 249 runs at an excellent average of 41.50 and an outstanding strike-rate of 150.91.
2. Amelia Kerr (New Zealand)
At just 22 years old, Amelia Kerr has already made a name for herself in the cricket world. Representing New Zealand in 59 ODIs and 55 T20Is, Kerr is an all-rounder whose combination of bowling wrist-spin and batting in the middle-order is a rare and highly sought-after skillset. With an impressive 52 wickets in T20Is and an economy rate of 5.87, as well as over 500 runs in the format, it is in ODIs where Kerr has truly flourished. She has six fifties and two centuries to her name, including a double ton, making her a highly desirable player in the upcoming auction on February 13th.
3. Shorna Akter (Bangladesh)
At just sixteen years old, Akter captured the attention of everyone during the U19 Women's T20 World Cup. Representing Bangladesh, she showcased her impressive big-hitting prowess, finishing the tournament as the highest run-scorer for her country with 153 runs at an impressive average of 51 and an outstanding strike-rate of 157.73 - only Shafali Verma recorded a better strike-rate (193.25) during the tournament.
Not only that, Akter also bowls handy wrist-spin, claiming one wicket in the five matches she played and recording a mean economy rate of 5.00. Her talent is undeniable, and it's clear that the franchises should be eager to acquire her in the auction.
4. Richa Ghosh (India)
Richa Ghosh is a 19-year-old Indian cricketer who has taken the women's game by storm. A wicket-keeper and explosive batswoman, Ghosh has become a mainstay in India's limited-overs side. In her 30 T20I appearances for India, she has scored over 400 runs at an impressive strike-rate of 134.27. Her wicket-keeping skills add further value to her game, making her an invaluable asset to any franchise.
5. Shweta Sehrawat (India)
At the U19 Women's T20 World Cup, 18-year-old Sehrawat left a lasting impression with her consistent batting and impressive range. She finished as the highest run-scorer in the competition, amassing an incredible 297 runs at an average of 99, with a strike rate of 139.43. Sehrawat also smashed three fifties, with her best score being an unbeaten 92. With such impressive performances, it's no surprise that the Women's Premier League franchises are eager to invest in this future star, and it looks like she'll be receiving some big bids.
6. Grace Scrivens (England)
At just 19 years old, the all-rounder Scrivens has already made a name for herself in the U19 Women's T20 World Cup. She finished as England's highest run-getter, amassing an impressive 293 runs at an average of 41.85, including three fifties. Her left-handed batting style is characterized by her power and range, making her a formidable opponent in this format. Additionally, her off-spin bowling has proven to be effective, as she was England's second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, claiming nine wickets at an average of 7.11.