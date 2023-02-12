WPL auction 2023: From Richa Ghosh to Grace Scrivens, six young stars who could fetch big buck

This is the first-ever auction of its kind in women's cricket, making it a highly anticipated event.

The Women's Premier League player auction list has been released, with a total of 409 players set to go under the hammer in Mumbai on February 13th. This is the first-ever auction of its kind in women's cricket, making it a highly anticipated event.

The five franchises are allowed to select a combined total of 90 players from the auction pool, which consists of a mix of experienced veterans and talented young guns. This is sure to be an exciting day of bidding, as teams vie to assemble the best possible squad for the upcoming season.

Here, we will examine six promising young players who could spark a bidding frenzy in the auction.