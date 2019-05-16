World Cup 2019: These 10 captains will lead their brigade, seven of them to make debut

7 of the 10 captains in World Cup 2019 are leading for the first time.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is all set to be held in England and Wales from May 30, 2019, to July 14, 2019.

The 10 teams — England (hosts), Australia, Bangladesh, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and West Indies — will play against each other.

Out of the ten, three captains – Eoin Morgan, Jason Holder, and Mashrafe Mortaza – have led their side in the previous edition.

The other seven are set to make their World Cup captaincy debuts.

A look at their past records and how they can influence their respective sides: