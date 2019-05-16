World Cup 2019: These 10 captains will lead their brigade, seven of them to make debut

7 of the 10 captains in World Cup 2019 are leading for the first time.
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is all set to be held in England and Wales from May 30, 2019, to July 14, 2019.
The 10 teams — England (hosts), Australia, Bangladesh, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and West Indies — will play against each other.
Out of the ten, three captains – Eoin Morgan, Jason Holder, and Mashrafe Mortaza – have led their side in the previous edition.
The other seven are set to make their World Cup captaincy debuts.
A look at their past records and how they can influence their respective sides:
1. Virat Kohli - India
Virat Kohli will be captaining the Indian side and he carries extra baggage as the team is said to be one of the favourites to win the tournament.
Kohli arrives at the tournament with 73.88 win percentage in ODIs.
Out of the 68 games India have played under Kohli, they have won 49.
Kohli had earlier captained India during their run to the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, which they lost to Pakistan at Lord's.
He is now set to lead in his maiden World Cup.
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.
2. Sarfraz Ahmed - Pakistan
Sarfraz Ahmed was the captain during their run to the ICC Champions Trophy title in 2017.
Ahmed has won 21 out of the 35 ODIs and has captained in, for a win percentage of 61.76.
Sarfaraz will play several important roles for Pakistan during the World Cup, as the captain, middle-order batsman, and also as a wicket-keeper.
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain & wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik (vc), Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hasnain.
3. Eoin Morgan - England
Eoin Morgan has been overseeing England since their exit in the group stage at the 2015 edition.
Under Morgan, England have become No.1 in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. He has led England to 50 wins in 76 ODIs.
They head into this year's tournament as one of the favourites and are eyeing their maiden World Cup crown, at home.
England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (VC & wk), Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
4. Gulbadin Naib - Afghanistan
Gulbadin Naib will not just be making his World Cup debut as captain but is also set to lead in an international game for the first time.
Naib was recently named the new Afghanistan ODI captain, taking over from Asghar Afghan. The Afghanistan Cricket Board adopted a split captaincy system, featuring a different leader for each of the three formats.
Naib has no past experiences but is credentials as a player with 807 runs in 52 ODIs and 40 wickets.
Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (captain), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan and Mujeeb ur Rahman.
Afghanistan Cricket Board Selection Committee announced Afghanistan’s squad for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) April 22, 2019
5. Aaron Finch - Australia
Aaron Finch was named Australia's ODI captain in October 2018.
Since leading the side in 18 ODIs, Australia have won 10 of them, for a win percentage of almost 56.
Finch did struggle with the bat earlier but regained form in the series against Pakistan in March, when he scored two centuries and as many fifties.
Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (vc & wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
6. Mashrafe Mortaza - Bangladesh
Mashrafe Mortaza is one of the most experienced members of the Bangladesh side.
He will be leading the team for the second time at the World Cup. Under his leadership in 2015, the team finished fourth in Group A, above England, Afghanistan, and Scotland.
They, however, lost in the quarter-final to India.
Mortaza has won 40 of the 73 games he has led in.
Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mohammad Mithun (wk), Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed.
7. Kane Williamson - New Zealand
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was part of the team that finished as runners-up in 2015, after making the final for the first time.
Williamson grew under the then captain Brendon McCullum.
Williamson has enjoyed success as a leader, boasting a win percentage of 53.96.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (vc), Ross Taylor.
8. Faf du Plessis - South Africa
Faf du Plessis is one of the most successful captains on this list.
Out of the 30 ODIs in which he has captained, South Africa have lost only five with a win percentage of 83.33.
du Plessis averages 46.54 in ODIs.
South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock (vc & wk), David Miller, JP Duminy, Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.
9. Dimuth Karunaratne - Sri Lanka
Dimuth Karunaratne who last played an ODI in March 2015, at the previous World Cup, was named Sri Lanka's captain for this year's tournament.
He recently led his side to a historic 2-0 sweep of South Africa – but is yet to make his captaincy debut in ODIs.
Karunaratne has only 190 runs from 17 games, at an average of under 16.
Sri Lanka: Dimith Karunaratne (captain), Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Kusal Perera (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis (wk), Isuru Udana, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Jeevan Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal.
10. Jason Holder - West Indies
Taking inspiration from Clive Lloyd, Jason Holder wants to recreate the 1975 and 1979 victory.
The 27-year-old all-rounder is going to be the youngest captain at this year's tournament.
West Indies haven't won a bilateral ODI series since 2014 but recently drew a five-match series against England at home.
West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Fabien Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Ashley Nurse.
