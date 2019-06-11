World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan suffers thumb fracture, WC future hangs in balance

In-form senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan was Tuesday ruled out of at least two World Cup matches after his left thumb was found to have a hairline fracture, dealing a major blow to one of the top title contenders at the showpiece.



Team India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is presently under the observation of the BCCI medical team. The team management has decided that Dhawan will continue to be in England and his progress will be monitored. Dhawan sustained an injury on the back of his left hand in the region between the index finger and thumb during the CWC 2019 league match against Australia according to official reports.

The team management was tight-lipped on a possible replacement, which may not even be called if the injury heals within two weeks, a BCCI source told PTI.

Rishabh Pant and Ambati Rayudu are on BCCI's official stand-by list in case the need for a replacement arises. But Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer's name is also doing the rounds as he is a specialist No.4 batsman.

It is learned that Pant, whose omission from the original squad kicked up quite a storm given his brilliant form in the past one year, might be flown in as a cover, not a replacement.

The team management and the selectors will decide if a replacement needs to be summoned as they are hoping for his complete recovery for the business end of the tournament. Since India play Afghanistan on June 22 in Southampton, which is six days after the Pakistan game in Manchester on June 16, Dhawan will get at least 11 days time to recover.