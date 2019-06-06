World Cup 2019: Records rain as Rohit Sharma scores 23rd ODI century, overtakes Sourav Ganguly

During his knock, Rohit Sharma reached some important milestones and set some new records.

Rohit Sharma scored a composed unbeaten century as India got their Cricket World Cup campaign off to a solid start with a six-wicket victory over a sloppy South African side at a vibrant Rose Bowl on Wednesday. Rohit (122 not out from 144 balls) punished the South African bowlers after being dropped on one and scored his 23rd ODI century.

