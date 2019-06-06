World Cup 2019: Records rain as Rohit Sharma scores 23rd ODI century, overtakes Sourav Ganguly

During his knock, Rohit Sharma reached some important milestones and set some new records.
Rohit Sharma scored a composed unbeaten century as India got their Cricket World Cup campaign off to a solid start with a six-wicket victory over a sloppy South African side at a vibrant Rose Bowl on Wednesday. Rohit (122 not out from 144 balls) punished the South African bowlers after being dropped on one and scored his 23rd ODI century.
During his knock, Rohit Sharma also reached some important milestones and set some new records.
1. Rohit Sharma overtakes Sourav Ganguly
Rohit Sharma is now third in India’s all-time centurion list. He surpassed Sourav Ganguly’s record of 22 centuries. Rohit got to his 23rd century in his 201st ODI innings and 207th match. Sachin Tendulkar remains the holder of the most centuries for any team, with 49, followed by Kohli with 41.
2. Rohit Sharma moves to ninth in all-time ODI centurions' list
Rohit Sharma moved to ninth place in the list of most ODI centuries. Apart from Tendulkar and Kohli, Ricky Ponting (30), Sanath Jayasuriya (28), Hashim Amla (27), AB de Villiers, Kumar Sangakkara and Chris Gayle (25 each) are ahead of him.
3. First Asian to score century in 2019 World Cup
Rohit Sharma became the first Asian batsman to reach 100-run mark in the ongoing 2019 edition of the ICC World Cup. Joe Root had become the first players to score a century in this World Cup.
4. Rohit Sharma completes 12000 international runs
Rohit Sharma completed 8000 runs as opener. He also passed the 12000 runs mark in international crickeyt. Rohit Sharma also completed 3000 ODI runs under Virat Kohli.
5. 26th century for India in World Cups
This is the 26th century by an Indian batsman in World Cup history. They now jointly hold the record for most centuries in World Cups by any country with Australia. This was the 168th century scored in World Cup history.