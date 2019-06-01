World Cup 2019: Rabada calls Kohli 'immature', faces ire on Twitter

In an interview to a cricket website, the young South African pacer discussed his clash with the Indian skipper during an IPL matches this year between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Capitals.

One of the most promising fast bowlers of the present time, Kagiso Rabada calls out Virat Kohli ahead of India's clash against South Africa on Wednesday in Southampton.

In an interview to a cricket website, the young South African pacer discussed his clash with the Indian skipper during an IPL matches this year between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Capitals.

“Maybe he does it because it gets him going, but that comes across as very immature for me. He is a phenomenal player but he can’t take the abuse. But those things can’t distract you,” Rabada said. The RCB and Indian skipper is well known for being very aggressive on the field during games, both with his tactics and with his mouth.

But according to Rabada, Kholi is very immature as he can't take back the abuses. It was he who praised Virat in 2018, naming him the toughest batsman he had ever bowled to.

“In fact, for me, it just wakes me up, if anything. If somebody comes to me, I’m going to hit you. I’m going to clobber you. You are soft, it wakes me up because – it’s a fight-or-flight response,” Rabada added.

South Africa lost their opening game of the World Cup against England and will be playing Bangladesh on Sunday and will surely be looking for redemption.