World Cup 2019: Kohli-Rabada’s 'man-to-man' battle to Tahir up against IPL skipper Dhoni; key battles in Ind vs SA clash

Here are the key battles we could witness at the India vs South Africa tie.

World Cup 2019: After days of anticipation, India finally open their World Cup campaign against South Africa on 5 June at Hampshire Bowl. This will be Virat Kohli's first tournament as a captain.

While India is yet to play a match in the competition, South Africa have got off to the worst start. After losing the opener to England, they went down to Bangladesh as well.

The Proteas will be looking to bring their campaign back on track, while India will want to kick-start on a winning note.

