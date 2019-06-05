World Cup 2019: Kohli-Rabada’s 'man-to-man' battle to Tahir up against IPL skipper Dhoni; key battles in Ind vs SA clash

Here are the key battles we could witness at the India vs South Africa tie.
World Cup 2019: After days of anticipation, India finally open their World Cup campaign against South Africa on 5 June at Hampshire Bowl. This will be Virat Kohli's first tournament as a captain.
While India is yet to play a match in the competition, South Africa have got off to the worst start. After losing the opener to England, they went down to Bangladesh as well.
The Proteas will be looking to bring their campaign back on track, while India will want to kick-start on a winning note.
1. Kohli vs Rabada
A few days ago South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada called Virat Kohli 'immature' and 'someone who can't take back abuse'. On Tuesday, in Kohli's first media appearance since that comment, a question related to the jibe was delivered to Kohli.
Kohli expertly ducked the bouncer and then replied with a masterstroke. “I’ve played against Kagiso (Rabada) many times and I think we can discuss anything that needs to be discussed man-to-man. I don’t need a press conference to answer anything on what he said. Rabada is a world class bowler. He has the kind of skill set to go through any batting order on his day."
“Whether he plays with Dale Steyn or Lungi Ngidi doesn’t matter, he is always going to be a threat. We need to respect that and find ways of scoring against him,” Kohli said.
(Image: File Photo)
2. Dhoni vs Tahir
South African leggie Imran Tahir has been IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings' most dependant bowler. In England, too, he has had a good start, despite his side not playing up to the mark.
Tahir had ended IPL 2019 as the highest wicket-taker. It was Tahir who gave Dhoni important breakthroughs in the middle overs.
The bowler having spent two years at the Chennai franchise and with Dhoni, will be aware of what to do against his IPL skipper.
(Image: File Photo)
3. Hardik Pandya vs Andile Phehlukwayo
Hardik Pandya and Andile Phehlukwayo - both pace bowling all-rounders lend balance to their side.
The two have been a strong force for their teams and this encounter will be a great way to see who among the two could help cruise their side in the difficult moments.
(Image: File Photo)
4. Quinton de Kock vs Jasprit Bumrah
The two Mumbai Indians players - Jasprit Bumrah and Quinton de Kock - shared an incredible bond. Now being rivals, the two will face each other, in what could end up being one of the most entertaining bat and ball contest.
The result of the match will depend on how the Proteas tackle Bumrah.
(Image: Twitter and PTI)
5. Faf du Plessis vs Kuldeep Yadav
A bigger worry for South African skipper Faf du Plessis will be the batting department. Since the depart of AB de Villiers, his absence has had a major impact.
The Proteas batsmen’s poor technique against slow bowlers has been exposed time and again. A few overs of quality spin bowling might prove too much to handle for the South Africans.
What will be interesting to see is whether the Indian skipper will go with both the spinners — Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal — or choose an extra pacer in Bhuvneshwar Kumar to strengthen pace attack.
(Image: AFP and Reuters)