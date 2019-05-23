World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and team hit the nets for their first training session - See pictures

The team has landed in England and have begun their net practice at The Oval.
World Cup 2019: India will kick-off its World Cup campaign against South Africa at Hampshire Bowl, Southampton on June 5.
The team has landed in England and have begun their net practice at The Oval.
We're here at The Oval for our very first training session for the #CWC19 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/8LXifLV70S— BCCI (@BCCI) May 23, 2019
A look at the first practice sessions in England:
1. Team India reach England as they get ready for mission World Cup
Team India, on Wednesday, left for England from Mumbai to participate in the much-anticipated International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Cricket World Cup.
The premier tournament is set to commence from May 30. However, ahead of the World Cup, warm-up matches will take place starting from May 24. India will face New Zealand on May 25 for their first warm-up match followed by a match against Bangladesh on May 28.
Jet set to go #CWC19 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/k4V9UC0Zao— BCCI (@BCCI) May 21, 2019
2. Virat Kohli gets ready to start training
Virat Kohli will lead the India side in the quadrennial tournament and the squad also includes the 2011 World Cup winning captain MS Dhoni. At a press conference held in Mumbai on Tuesday, Kohli opined that they are entering in the tournament with a balanced and a strong side.
"We are going into the World Cup as a balanced and strong side. You saw in the IPL as well. All the players in the squad are in great form and playing really well. I think from that point of view, we just expect ourselves to play the best cricket we can," Kohli said.
Getting into the groove Skipper @imVkohli for the #CWC19 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/LZHRnYxOyq— BCCI (@BCCI) May 23, 2019
3. Team India start their net practice
After a session of football, the Indian team decided to try something unique. The cricketers played a game of Bib catching with each other.
Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal explained the rules of the game in a video on the BCCI Twitter handle.
Some + BIB catching for #TeamIndia on Day 1 at the drills— BCCI (@BCCI) May 23, 2019
Mr. @yuzi_chahal at it #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/tupMzxNQUC
4. Coach Ravi Shastri assembles the Indian team
Coach Ravi Shastri gets the team assembled for a short meeting.
Earlier at a press conference with skipper Virat Kohli, he said it would be the most challenging World Cup considering the quality of the opposition teams and the change in format.
"It will be very challenging. If you look at 2014 and 2019 now, the gap has become closer between the teams. You see what Afghanistan, Bangladesh were inThe pitches in England have become flatter over the years with the recent ODI series, involving the hosts and Pakistan, witnessing scores over 350 runs almost regularly. 2014 and what they are now, so it is a strong competition. West Indies, on paper, is as strong as any other team," he said.
It's a packed house here at the BCCI HQ - #TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli & Coach @RaviShastriOfc address the media before they head to England for #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/KTfprfzj4e— BCCI (@BCCI) May 21, 2019
5. 10 captains meet
All 10 captains of the World Cup squads together for interaction.
With high scoring games to take place, many will try their best to be in the final of the 12th edition of the ICC World Cup 2019.
The stage is set. All 10 captains together for an interaction. #CWC19— BCCI (@BCCI) May 23, 2019
We will see high scoring games initially but in latter stages you won't see too many teams going gung-ho from ball 1. - @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/nN6xZoTOso