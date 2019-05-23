World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and team hit the nets for their first training session - See pictures

The team has landed in England and have begun their net practice at The Oval.

World Cup 2019: India will kick-off its World Cup campaign against South Africa at Hampshire Bowl, Southampton on June 5.

We're here at The Oval for our very first training session for the #CWC19 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/8LXifLV70S — BCCI (@BCCI) May 23, 2019

A look at the first practice sessions in England: