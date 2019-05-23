Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2752919
HomePhotos

World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and team hit the nets for their first training session - See pictures

The team has landed in England and have begun their net practice at The Oval.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 23, 2019, 07:00 PM IST

World Cup 2019: India will kick-off its World Cup campaign against South Africa at Hampshire Bowl, Southampton on June 5.

The team has landed in England and have begun their net practice at The Oval.

 

A look at the first practice sessions in England:

1. Team India reach England as they get ready for mission World Cup

Team India reach England as they get ready for mission World Cup
1/5

Team India, on Wednesday, left for England from Mumbai to participate in the much-anticipated International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Cricket World Cup.

The premier tournament is set to commence from May 30. However, ahead of the World Cup, warm-up matches will take place starting from May 24. India will face New Zealand on May 25 for their first warm-up match followed by a match against Bangladesh on May 28. 

2. Virat Kohli gets ready to start training

Virat Kohli gets ready to start training
2/5

Virat Kohli will lead the India side in the quadrennial tournament and the squad also includes the 2011 World Cup winning captain MS Dhoni. At a press conference held in Mumbai on Tuesday, Kohli opined that they are entering in the tournament with a balanced and a strong side.

"We are going into the World Cup as a balanced and strong side. You saw in the IPL as well. All the players in the squad are in great form and playing really well. I think from that point of view, we just expect ourselves to play the best cricket we can," Kohli said.

3. Team India start their net practice

Team India start their net practice
3/5

After a session of football, the Indian team decided to try something unique. The cricketers played a game of Bib catching with each other.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal explained the rules of the game in a video on the BCCI Twitter handle.

4. Coach Ravi Shastri assembles the Indian team

Coach Ravi Shastri assembles the Indian team
4/5

Coach Ravi Shastri gets the team assembled for a short meeting.

Earlier at a press conference with skipper Virat Kohli, he said it would be the most challenging World Cup considering the quality of the opposition teams and the change in format.

"It will be very challenging. If you look at 2014 and 2019 now, the gap has become closer between the teams. You see what Afghanistan, Bangladesh were inThe pitches in England have become flatter over the years with the recent ODI series, involving the hosts and Pakistan, witnessing scores over 350 runs almost regularly.  2014 and what they are now, so it is a strong competition. West Indies, on paper, is as strong as any other team," he said.

5. 10 captains meet

10 captains meet
5/5

All 10 captains of the World Cup squads together for interaction.

With high scoring games to take place, many will try their best to be in the final of the 12th edition of the ICC World Cup 2019.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer
In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'
Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats
Speed Reads
More
First-image
J-K: 10 pilgrims die as bus plunges into Gorge; terrorist attack suspected
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews