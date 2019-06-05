World Cup 2019 IND vs SA: Preview, playing 11s, toss & predictions as India start campaign against South Africa

5/5

What time does the India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) match begin?

The India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) World Cup match will begin at 3 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) match live (TV channels)?

The India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) World Cup match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How and where to watch online India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) match live streaming?

The live streaming of the India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) IPL match will be available on Hotstar.