2757300
World Cup 2019 IND vs SA: Preview, playing 11s, toss & predictions as India start campaign against South Africa

Here's what to expect in India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

  • Jun 05, 2019, 06:16 AM IST

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 IND vs SA: India take on injury-hit South Africa in their World Cup opener at the Ageas Bowl (ask Rose Bowl) on Wednesday.

Teams (from)

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja 

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, David Miller, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pertorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamshi, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Chris Morris, Rassie van der Dussen.

1. India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) World Cup: Head to Head

The teams have played 4 times against each other. South Africa dominate the head to head stats.

India vs South Africa

Matches: 4

South Africa won: 3

India won: 1

Ties: 0

No Result: 0

2. India (IND XI) Predicted Playing 11

India (IND XI) Probabale Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

3. South Africa (SA XI) Predicted Playing 11

South Africa (SA XI) Probable Playing 11: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir

4. IND vs SA Match Predictions

World Cup 2019: India vs South Africa

Toss Prediction – India will win the toss

Match Prediction – India will win the match

5. IND vs SA: When and where to watch World Cup 2019 match

What time does the India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) match begin?

The India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) World Cup match will begin at 3 PM IST.

 

Where to watch India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) match live (TV channels)?

The India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) World Cup match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

 

How and where to watch online India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) match live streaming?

The live streaming of the India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) IPL match will be available on Hotstar.

