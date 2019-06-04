World Cup 2019: 'Best Birthday ever', says Wasim, Imran hails win as Pakistan stun England

Former Pakistani greats were ecstatic as the team pulled off a major upset to defeat red hot favourites England in Trent Bridge on Monday in the 6th World Cup match.

Chasing 349 runs to win, England fell 14 runs short despite centuries from Root and Buttler. While England stayed in the hunt for a long time, Wahab Riaz and other Pakistani bowlers managed to get wickets in regular intervals to ensure that England never managed to get ahead of the required rate. Despite some late hitting from Woakes, Pakistan won by 14 runs ringing a historic win for the subcontinent team.

After 11 successive losses and capitulation against West Indies in the last match, few would have predicted them to defeat England, who are widely tipped to be the strongest team in the World Cup.

Naturally, former legends were over the moon.

Here's how '92 captain and Pakistan PM Imran Khan reacted:

Congratulations to the Pakistan cricket team for a great win and for coming back into form after a poor start in the warm up matches and the first WC match. You have the talent, all you need is the self belief that you can go all the way. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 3, 2019

Birthday boy Wasim Akram tweeted,