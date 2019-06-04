Photos
World Cup 2019: 'Best Birthday ever', says Wasim, Imran hails win as Pakistan stun England
Former Pakistani greats were ecstatic as the team pulled off a major upset to defeat red hot favourites England in Trent Bridge on Monday in the 6th World Cup match.
- DNA Web Team
- Jun 4, 2019, 07:16 AM IST
Chasing 349 runs to win, England fell 14 runs short despite centuries from Root and Buttler. While England stayed in the hunt for a long time, Wahab Riaz and other Pakistani bowlers managed to get wickets in regular intervals to ensure that England never managed to get ahead of the required rate. Despite some late hitting from Woakes, Pakistan won by 14 runs ringing a historic win for the subcontinent team.
After 11 successive losses and capitulation against West Indies in the last match, few would have predicted them to defeat England, who are widely tipped to be the strongest team in the World Cup.
Naturally, former legends were over the moon.
Here's how '92 captain and Pakistan PM Imran Khan reacted:
Congratulations to the Pakistan cricket team for a great win and for coming back into form after a poor start in the warm up matches and the first WC match. You have the talent, all you need is the self belief that you can go all the way.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 3, 2019
Birthday boy Wasim Akram tweeted,
Now THATS what you call a Birthday present. What a win!!! Well done Pakistan, that just made my day! #BestBirthdayEver #ENGvPak #PakistanWin #CWC19Nottingham— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) June 3, 2019
1. England's new record
England becomes the first team in 44 years of World Cup history which has lost a match after the side scored two hundreds.
Captain Joe Root and skipper Josh Buttler both slammed hundreds but none could go on to convert it to Daddy Hundreds, which was needed while chasing down 349. In the end, England ran out of steam despite having a very formidable batting line-up.
England which has set a new benchmark in batsmanship couldn't take the pressure of World Cup Finals and had to succumb.
2. Wahab Riaz chief tormenter
Wahab Riaz was expensive conceding 82 runs but his three scalps tilted the scales in Pakistan's favour. He got dangerous Bairstow, Woakes who threatened to take the match away from Pakistan and Moeen Ali, who was horribly out of form but possessed the skill to change the equation.
Shadab Khan also had a vital role to play taking key wickets of centurion Root and Roy.
Amir who is back in the team after a hiatus prized out the wicket of Buttler, which was the turning point of the match.
3. Pak batters come good after horror start
After getting skittled out for paltry 105 against WIndies, it was always going to be a test of character for Pakistani players to comeback. However, they managed to do that and even though no one scored a hundred, runs came at a decent clip which ensured English bowlers were never on top.
Babar Azam, Hafeez and Sarfaraz all scored half-centuries in the middle over to catapult Pakistan to 348 in 50 overs against a strong English bowling attack. \
