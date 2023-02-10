Women’s Premier League 2023: 10 players who can spark bidding war at auction

A total of 1525 players were registered for the maiden action of WPL 2023, but only 409 players have been shortlisted for the auction.

The WPL 2023 auction is scheduled for February 13, exactly one day after the dramatic India-Pakistan encounter in the Women's T20 World Cup. The BCCI has also announced the list of players and the location for the Women's Premier League auction.

As per media reports, a total of 1525 players were registered for the maiden action of WPL 2023, but only 409 players have been shortlisted for the auction. Out of the total shortlisted cricketers, 246 are Indians, while 163 are overseas players.

Out of the total 409 players, only 90 will be sold of which 60 will be Indian and 30 will be from other countries. This means that every team can buy 12 Indian cricketers and six foreign players. The highest base price for the players has been set at Rs 50 lakh.

Here, we look at ten players who can cause bidding wars: