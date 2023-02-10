Women’s Premier League 2023: 10 players who can spark bidding war at auction

A total of 1525 players were registered for the maiden action of WPL 2023, but only 409 players have been shortlisted for the auction.
The WPL 2023 auction is scheduled for February 13, exactly one day after the dramatic India-Pakistan encounter in the Women's T20 World Cup. The BCCI has also announced the list of players and the location for the Women's Premier League auction.
As per media reports, a total of 1525 players were registered for the maiden action of WPL 2023, but only 409 players have been shortlisted for the auction. Out of the total shortlisted cricketers, 246 are Indians, while 163 are overseas players.
Out of the total 409 players, only 90 will be sold of which 60 will be Indian and 30 will be from other countries. This means that every team can buy 12 Indian cricketers and six foreign players. The highest base price for the players has been set at Rs 50 lakh.
Here, we look at ten players who can cause bidding wars:
1. Smriti Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana tops the list of potential captains for the inaugural WPL season. Calling her a pillar in the Indian batting department, or the cliched backbone, may be underestimating her importance to the team.
Mandhana has already scored 2651 runs in T20Is despite being only in her mid-twenties. A batter with an above-average of 25 and a strike rate above 120 is the ideal combination for a club to look for in a batter.
2. Ellyse Perry
Ellyse Perry made her IPL debut before the first ball was bowled, and she has been a WPL regular for a long time. As her ambition becomes a reality, the five franchises will undoubtedly harbour hopes for the inspirational Australian all-rounder to don their jersey.
3. Deepti Sharma
Deepti Sharma is a trailblazer, not because she was a member of a squad with the same name in the Women's T20 Challenge, but rather because she consistently sets patterns that others may discuss and those who want to copy can follow.
Deepti is essentially one of the modern-day group of "utility" cricketers, who are typically priceless in franchise competitions. 914 runs at an average of 26.11 demonstrate why she is much more than just a pinch-hitter, and her 96 wickets in T20Is speak eloquently about her effectiveness as an off-spinner.
4. Amelia Kerr
A month after turning 16, Amelia Kerr made her T20I debut for the White Ferns, and it has only taken her a short while to accumulate 50 or more wickets and 500 or more runs. Signing Kerr is unquestionably the greatest option to check the box for investing in young, which will be high on the priority list for most franchises.
5. Harmanpreet Kaur
Harmanpreet Kaur, out of all the names on this list, has the best opportunity of starting a bidding battle that might result in cheers and a huge sum of money. She has made a significant impact to the national squad as evidenced by the 2940 runs she has scored in T20Is. If that weren't amazing enough, she has also taken 32 wickets in this format.
6. Alyssa Healy
Even if you are not a fan of the game, you will recognise this name. Alyssa Healy captured the hearts of a billion people during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2019 final when she scored a stunning 75 runs off of 39 balls to defeat the Indians.
Healy has had a career that should be regarded as illustrious, scoring 2300 runs in the shortest format with a strike rate of around 130, but that is not all she has ever produced. Furthermore, she will only receive a few extra swings of the paddle on the auction day for her dependable and proficient glovework behind the wickets.
7. Natalie Sciver
Nat Sciver made history when she became the first English cricketer to complete a T20I hat-trick. This wasn't because it had never been done before in the previous ten years; rather, it was due of her sustained excellence for the Three Lions.
8. Deandra Dottin
It can be regarded a farce to have a list of potential high-priced acquisitions for a franchise T20 event's auction without including any players from the Caribbean. The dynamic all-rounder for the West Indies, Deandra Dottin, keeps us from making one.
She will bring valuable insights to the table because she has travelled the world to play this format and has crossed paths with many of the game's greats. However, her 2697 runs and 62 wickets will be the main draw for bidders, making that a primary USP.
9. Marizanne Kapp
Marizanne Kapp, a player from South Africa, has extensive franchise T20 experience. She has played for the Sydney Sixers and Oval Invincibles in the Women's Big Bash League and The Hundred Women of England, respectively.
In this format, Kapp has taken 67 wickets, including a magnificent 4/6 session. In addition, she has 1120 runs scored, placing her in the 'utility' category.
10. Sophie Devine
No other player in both men's and women's cricket has scored even five consecutive half-centuries, and Devine currently holds the record with six straight half-centuries in T20I cricket. She has already passed the 100 wicket mark and is just 50 runs away from hitting the milestone of 3000 T20I runs.