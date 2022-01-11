With VIVO pulling out and handing rights to TATA, IPL title sponsors from 2008 to 2021

The Indian Premier League (IPL) title sponsor's VIVO has pulled out and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to replace it with TATA. The decision for the same was taken at the Governing Council meeting of the IPL on Tuesday (January 11).

Soon after the meeting, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the news and said, "Vivo has exited and the Tatas will be title sponsors," Cricbuzz reported.

However, Vivo does have a couple of years left in its sponsorship deal with the league and during this period, Tata will remain the main sponsor and now the cash-rich tournament will be called Tata IPL.

Talking about IPL ever since its inception in 2008, the tournament has grown from strength to strength from being a mere sporting event to becoming the most glamorous annual event in the nation.

Revenue-wise as well, IPL has grown into one of the most lucrative leagues and although there are various sources of the revenue, the most amount is generated from sponsorship which makes up the lion's share of the income for the league.

Now with a new title sponsor for the 2022 edition, a look back at the year-wise leading sponsor from the very beginning to the 14th season.