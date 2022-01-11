With VIVO pulling out and handing rights to TATA, IPL title sponsors from 2008 to 2021

The cash-rich tournament Indian Premier League (IPL) will be called Tata IPL.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) title sponsor's VIVO has pulled out and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to replace it with TATA. The decision for the same was taken at the Governing Council meeting of the IPL on Tuesday (January 11).
Soon after the meeting, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the news and said, "Vivo has exited and the Tatas will be title sponsors," Cricbuzz reported.
However, Vivo does have a couple of years left in its sponsorship deal with the league and during this period, Tata will remain the main sponsor and now the cash-rich tournament will be called Tata IPL.
Talking about IPL ever since its inception in 2008, the tournament has grown from strength to strength from being a mere sporting event to becoming the most glamorous annual event in the nation.
Revenue-wise as well, IPL has grown into one of the most lucrative leagues and although there are various sources of the revenue, the most amount is generated from sponsorship which makes up the lion's share of the income for the league.
Now with a new title sponsor for the 2022 edition, a look back at the year-wise leading sponsor from the very beginning to the 14th season.
1. DLF IPL (2008 - 2012)
The Gurugram-based real-estate behemoth founded by Chaudhary Raghvendra Singh in 1946 - Delhi Land & Finance (DLF) - had signed a four-year deal by making the highest bid of INR 40 crores in the inaugural season of the tournament.
The deal had ended in 2012 after which the brand decided not to renew.
2. Pepsi IPL (2013 - 2015)
After DLF did not renew their contract, global giant Pepsico became the second brand to sponsor the league and had signed a five-year deal for a whopping INR 396 crores.
The beverage giant was keen to walk out on the five-year title contract which was due to expire in 2017, because of bringing "disrepute" to the game.
It was learnt that Pepsi wanted to withdraw from the sponsorship because of the 2013 spot-fixing scandal that tarnished the IPL's reputation.
3. VIVO IPL (2016 - 2017)
After the Pepsi fiasco, Chinese mobile manufacturer VIVO signed a title sponsorship agreement for the 2016 edition. The brand had paid INR 100 crores per year to the BCCI and also renewed the contract.
4. VIVO (2018 - 2019)
After having a successful two-year contract, VIVO unhesitatingly renewed their deal made an audacious bid of INR 2,199 crore for five years.
The Chinese titan had paid an amount of INR 440 crore per year, however, it soon became the second company to terminate its agreement before the completion of their contract.
The company walked away from the 2020 season of the IPL following the armed conflicts between India and China which lead to anti-China sentiments across the nation.
5. Dream11 (2020)
After VIVO and the hate towards Chinese brands, Dream11 became the fourth brand to bag title sponsorship rights in 2020. The deal saw Dream11 pay 222 crores to the BCCI to take on the main sponsorship.
As the BCCI had limited time to run a tender, Dream11 had taken advantage of the situation by securing a sponsorship fee that is almost half the annual amount of VIVO's contract.
The Mumbai-based fantasy sports platform was the highest bidder, with India's rival online education platforms Unacademy and Byju's also among several brands that were keen to take over from VIVO.
6. VIVO IPL (2021)
The 2021 season saw the return of China-based smartphone company VIVO as the principal sponsor, thus replacing the Indian fantasy sports app Dream11. The revenues earned by the BCCI from central sponsorship saw a 50 per cent decline last year.
However, according to a report from Inside Sport, the overall revenue doubled as the cricket board had announced Digital brokerage firm Upstox as their new official partner for the IPL 2021 season, joining the likes of Dream11, VIVO and Unacademy.