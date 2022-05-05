MS Dhoni playing his 200th game for the CSK, here's the list of players with most IPL games for the same franchise

MS Dhoni played his 200th IPL game for Chennai Super Kings yesterday which his team lost by 13 runs.
IPL is all about cricket added with entertainment. There is so much money involved in the IPL and IPL franchises including some of the popular Hollywood faces like Shahrukh Khan and Preity Zinta who own IPL teams. Every year mini IPL auctions take place and every three years IPL mega auction takes place.
Due to the money involved, there are many players who are tempted to change the team and play for some other franchise. But then there are players like MS Dhoni who have been with the same franchise for the last many years. Here's a list of IPL players who have been associated with the same IPL team for the last many years.
1. Rohit Sharma's 177 games for Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians made his IPL debut for Deccan Chargers in 2008 and he played for them till 2010. He was picked by Mumbai Indians in 2011 and since then his story and MI's story changed forever.
He has since gone on to become skipper of Mumbai Indians, winning 5 IPL Titles and 2 Champions League titles at the helm. He is India’s current white-ball captain.
Rohit Sharma has played 177 IPL games for the Mumbai Indians so far and has scored the third number of runs in the IPL history.
2. Suresh Raina's 176 games for Chennai Super Kings
Suresh Raina who was not picked by any team during the mega auctions of IPL 2022 has played 176 IPL games for Chennai Super Kings. He was part of the squad from the time he started playing in the IPL.
Suresh Raina played all the seasons of the IPL before this year for Chennai Super Kings apart from those two years in which the team was suspended.
3. Kieron Pollard's 187 games for Mumbai Indians
Kieron Pollard who announced his retirement from all forms of the cricket last week has been part of Mumbai Indians in the IPL from the start. The West Indian all-rounder has also captained Mumbai Indians on Multiple occasions.
He has played 187 games for Mumbai Indians and has scored more than 3300 runs and has also taken 68 wickets.
4. MS Dhoni's 200 matches for Chennai Super Kings
Mahendra Singh Dhoni played his 200th match for Chennai Super Kings last night against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Though the result did not go as MS Dhoni would have wanted because CSK lost to RCB by 13 runs.
MS Dhoni has led CSK since the inception of the IPL and has played all the years for the team except for those 2 years when CSK was banned from the IPL.
5. Virat Kohli's 218 games for Royal Challengers Bangalore
In 2008, Virat Kohli was picked nu Royal Challengers Bangalore, and since then he has been the backbone of the franchise. He led the team for many years as a captain until he decided to step down as the skipper last year.
He has played 218 games for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. Virat Kohli has scored the most number of runs in the IPL and he also holds the record for the most number of runs scored in a single IPL season.