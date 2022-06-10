With Kane Williamson is ruled, here's look at the players to watch out for in the 2nd match between England-New Zealand

Just a few hours before the match, New Zealand Skipper Kane Williamson was ruled out of the 2nd Test match after testing COVID-19 positive.
England Skipper Joe Root led the way for the England team during the 1st Test match on a tough pitch by scoring a century. He walked into the ground with a free mind and few lesser responsibilities as he resigned from the Test captaincy of the England Cricket Team just before this series.
On the other hand, New Zealand will be playing without their full-time skipper Kane Williamson as he has been ruled out after Testing COVID-19 positive. But, that does not mean that without Kane Williamson, it will be one-way encounter.
Here's a look at the players to watch out for from both the teams during the 2nd Test match of this series which will be played at Trent Bridge.
1. Trent Boult from New Zealand
Trent Boult is among the top left-hand pacers in the world and he has the ability to move the ball both ways. He leads the bowling attack of the New Zealand team.
He took 4 wickets in the 1st Test match of this series and three wickets among those came in the first innings. His role will be crucial in this match as he will be trying to restrict the English batters to a below-par score.
(Pic Credits - Blackcaps Instagram)
2. James Anderson for England
James Anderson has had a long illustrious cricketing career and he has taken the most number of wickets as a fast bowler in Test cricket. Time and again people have commented on his age and wanted him to bring curtains down to his career but he proved them wrong again and again.
James Anderson wreaked havoc on New Zealand's batting lineup during the 1st Test match as he took 6 wickets in the game and he will play a key role for England in this match also.
3. Joe Root for England
Joe Root has been in red hot form for the past few years. He has scored the most number of runs as compared to anyone else in Test cricket in the last 2 years. He has also scored the most number of runs in the ongoing World Test Championship.
Talking about the 1st Test match, Joe Root led his side to victory with an all-important century in the 2nd innings. He will be looking forward to continue his golden patch in this match.
4. Daryl Mitchell
Daryl Mitchell is relatively new in Test cricket. He has played 11 Test matches for the New Zealand Team but didn't get a chance to stamp his name in those games. But his best Test innings came in the 1st Test match of this series.
Daryl Mitchell scored 108 runs in the 2nd innings for New Zealand during the 1st Test match and his innings came at a time when his team needed him the most as New Zealand was reeling on 56-4.
With the absence of Kane Williamson in this match, All eyes will be on Daryl Mitchell and he would be expected to lead New Zealand's batting lineup.
5. Ben Stokes for England
One of the best all-rounders in the world, Ben Stokes played a crucial knock during the 2nd innings of the 1st Test match of this match. Ben Stokes was recently named as the new skipper of the England Cricket team and he led his team to victory during his debut test match as a captain.