With Joe Root scoring his 2nd consecutive Test century, here are the 5 batsman who have scored most Test runs in 2022

Joe Root brought up yet another century in the ongoing test series, let's take a look at the players with the most number of Test runs in 2022.

Joe Root has been in form of his life. He has scored 10 Test centuries and 4 half-centuries since 2021 in Test cricket having played 22 Test matches and 42 innings. He has scored 2355 runs since 2021 and no other batsman is even close to him if we talk about scoring runs in the longest format of the game in the last 2 years.

The rest of the 3 batsmen from the list of fab 4 such as Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson have only 1 Test century among them during this period.

Let's take a look at the players who have scored the most number of runs in Test cricket in this calendar year.