With Joe Root scoring his 2nd consecutive Test century, here are the 5 batsman who have scored most Test runs in 2022

Joe Root brought up yet another century in the ongoing test series, let's take a look at the players with the most number of Test runs in 2022.
Joe Root has been in form of his life. He has scored 10 Test centuries and 4 half-centuries since 2021 in Test cricket having played 22 Test matches and 42 innings. He has scored 2355 runs since 2021 and no other batsman is even close to him if we talk about scoring runs in the longest format of the game in the last 2 years.
The rest of the 3 batsmen from the list of fab 4 such as Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson have only 1 Test century among them during this period.
Let's take a look at the players who have scored the most number of runs in Test cricket in this calendar year.
1. Usman Khawaja
Khawaja registered his fourth century of the year when he scored an unbeaten 104 for Australia during the second innings of the third Test against Pakistan in Lahore on Thursday and the in-form 35-year-old has now amassed 751 runs in 2022 thus far.
2. Joe Root
Joe Root recently decided to step down as the skipper of the England cricket team as he was not able to fetch the results for his squad as he would have liked but talking about his batting, he has been a sensation in the Test cricket from the last couple of years.
He scored close to 1700 runs in Test cricket in 2021 and he has continued his good form during this year also as he is already the 2nd highest run-scorer in Test cricket in 2022 just behind Australia's Usman Khawaja.
Joe Root has scored 647 runs in 7 Test matches so far this year.
3. Liton Das
Liton Das hit a purple patch since 2021 having accumulated 1100 runs in 13 Tests at an average of 52.38. After his 88 in the opening Test against Sri Lanka, he followed it up with 141 in the second to help Bangladesh recover from 24 for 5.
So far in 2022, Liton Das is third in the list of scoring the most number of Test runs as he has scored 558 runs in 6 Test games which included 2 centuries and 3 half-centuries.
4. Devon Conway
Devon Conway is relatively new in Test cricket but he has cemented his place in the New Zealand team. With Kane Williamson going through a bad patch with the bat, Devon Conway has made sure that he leads New Zealand's batting lineup from the front.
So far in 2022, Devon Conway has scored 450 Test runs in 6 test matches which include 2 centuries and a half-century to his name.
5. Dean Elger
The South African Test skipper Dean Elger also makes it to the list of the top run-scorers in Test cricket in 2022. So far in this year, he has scored 439 Test runs in 6 Test matches.