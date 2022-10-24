At 26 years old, Rachel has competed for the University of Missouri and on her Instagram account she has made it clear why she has become viral.
Influencer Rachel Stuhlmann wants to be the Paige Spiranac of tennis and use her online platform to “push the sport of tennis forward while being unapologetically me”.
Stuhlmann played tennis professionally at a college level while at the University of Missouri and received national rankings in both singles and doubles events before swapping the racket for a career in modelling and journalism.
1. Instagram fame
Dubbed the No. 1 tennis influencer, Stuhlmann has 193k followers on IG and has pointed out that she and Spirana have similar stories. In an interview with Jam Press, Rachel commented that she "really respects what Paige has done for the sport of golf."
Rachel is 5'11" and was nationally ranked while at Missouri. She currently does business with the Top Court platform, where she writes a blog and serves as global events manager.
(Source - Rachel Stuhlmann Instagram)
2. Reason Behind Changing Career
"I want to bring attention to the sport in a positive way," Stuhlmann told the New York Post in September
"It's funny because there are a lot of girls like me in golf, but there's nothing really intense about tennis. And I'm like, 'You know, you can be yourself, you can look a certain way and still be fun in this sport.'"
"I want to do photoshoots and show that tennis is cool and that it can be hot and fun." she added.
3. Loves To Live a Disciplined Life
"I loved being an athlete! Playing college tennis taught me a lot of qualities: time management, work ethic, and resilience," she said to Archysport.
"I was super disciplined with my training and exercise routines, and once I was done playing in college, I transferred that into my professional career.
"Now, instead of preparing and training for big tennis matches, I focus on everything that is going on in my professional life and how I can best present myself for all the work that I do within the sport."