FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘grey in my beard’ birthday joke wins hearts, but daughter Raha steals all the limelight

Who is Justice Aruna Jagadeesan appointed to probe actor Vijay's rally stampede in Tamil Nadu?

PM Modi pays tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg, recalls his deep bond with Assam: ‘His music will...’

Bhagat Singh birth anniversary: From Bobby Deol to Ajay Devgn, actors who reimagined freedom fighter's life on screen

Mithun Manhas appointed as new BCCI president, succeeds Roger Binny

Mann ki Baat: PM Modi hails RSS; urges people to buy khadi on Gandhi Jayanti

Amaal Mallik's father Daboo Malik apologises to Awez Darbar's father Ismail Darbar after son using abusive language on Bigg Boss 19: Watch

Rajvir Jawanda 'critical': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, singers Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa, Gurdas Mann, Hardy Sandhu lead prayers

Karur Stampede: TVK leader Vijay announces Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia to victim's families; PM Modi, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also declare financial aid

Railway RRB NTPC UG 2025 result likely to be declared soon at rrbapply.gov.in, check expected date, how to download

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PM Modi pays tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg, recalls his deep bond with Assam: ‘His music will...’

PM Modi pays tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg, recalls his deep bond

Bhagat Singh birth anniversary: From Bobby Deol to Ajay Devgn, actors who reimagined freedom fighter's life on screen

Bhagat Singh: Actors who reimagined freedom fighter's life on screen

Railway RRB NTPC UG 2025 result likely to be declared soon at rrbapply.gov.in, check expected date, how to download

Railway RRB NTPC UG 2025 result likely to be declared soon at rrbapply.gov.in

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

HomePhotos

CRICKET

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

India and Pakistan are set to play for the first time in the final of the Asia Cup in the 41-year history of the continental tournament. Ahead of the high-voltage clash, let us take a look at the head-to-head record of IND vs PAK so far in multilateral tournaments. Indian cricket fans might not feel

Aseem Sharma | Sep 28, 2025, 12:53 PM IST

1.World Championship of Cricket

World Championship of Cricket
1

In 1985, India registered a thumping victory over Pakistan in the World Championship of Cricket and clinched the final by 8 wickets. It was also the first time Team India faced Pakistan in a final of a multi-nation tournament.

 

Advertisement

2.1986 Austral Asia Cup

1986 Austral Asia Cup
2

Pakistan levelled the record the next year by lifting the Austral Asia Cup trophy after they beat India by 1 wicket on the last ball of the final match. Pakistan needed 4 runs off the last ball and Javed Miandad etched his name in history books hit a full toss from Chetan Sharma for a six.

 

3.Wills Trophy (1991)

Wills Trophy (1991)
3

Pakistan defeated Team India by 72 runs. India won the Toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan. India's Manoj Prabhakar and Kapil Dev even struck early, but Zahid Fazal and Saleem Malik's 171-run partnership for 3rd wicket put Pakistan in a dominating position, and the team posted 262 runs on board in 50 overs. Team India failed to chase down the total and was bundled out at 190.

 

4.Austral Asia Cup (1994)

Austral Asia Cup (1994)
4

Pakistan again defeated India in the final of the Austral Asia Cup in 1994 by 39 runs after the Indian side was bowled out at 211 in the 251-run chase.

 

TRENDING NOW

    5.Independence Cup (1998)

    Independence Cup (1998)
    5

    India defeated Pakistan by 3 wickets in the final game of the Independence Cup, played in Dhaka, courtesy of Sourav Ganguly's 124-run knock in the 315-run chase.

    6.Pepsi Cup (1999)

    Pepsi Cup (1999)
    6

    Pakistan beat India by 123 runs in the Pepsi Cup final in Bengaluru. The Men in Blue were dismissed at just 168 in the 291-run chase. Interestingly, India lost to Pakistan in the series three times, including the final.

     

    7.ICC T20I World Cup (2007)

    ICC T20I World Cup (2007)
    7

    The MS Dhoni-led Team India lifted the inaugural T20I World Cup tournament in 2007 after the Men in Blue beat Pakistan by 5 runs in a last-over thriller.

     

    8.Kitply Cup (2008)

    Kitply Cup (2008)
    8

    Pakistan won the tri-series final by defeating India by 25 runs in Dhaka. Pakistan's Salman Butt scored 129 runs off 136 balls in the game.

     

    9.ICC Champions Trophy (2017)

    ICC Champions Trophy (2017)
    9

    One of the worst losses of Team India in a multi-nation tournament came in 2017 when they lost to Pakistan by 180 runs at The Oval. It was also Pakistan's maiden Champions Trophy title.

    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Rise and Fall: Aarush Bhola clashes with Ashneer Grover, threatens to quit the show; watch
    Rise and Fall: Aarush Bhola clashes with Ashneer Grover, threatens to quit show
    Diljit Dosanjh CREATES history with Amar Singh Chamkila, bags two nominations at International Emmy Awards 2025
    Emmy Awards 2025: Diljit's Amar Singh Chamkila bags two nominations
    Will Suryakumar Yadav accept Asia Cup trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi if India wins final? Report makes big claim
    Will Suryakumar Yadav accept Asia Cup trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi if Indi
    Haris Rauf defends '6-0 gesture' in ICC hearing; Sahibzada Farhan cites Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to justify 'gun firing' celebration
    Haris Rauf defends '6-0 gesture' in ICC hearing; Farhan cites Virat, MS Dhoni
    Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan calls Amaal Mallik ‘dogla’ on Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar, says ‘aap kisi ke...'
    Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan calls Amaal Mallik ‘dogla’ on Salman Khan’s show
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
    Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
    This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
    This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
    From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
    From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
    Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
    Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
    Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
    Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE