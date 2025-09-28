Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘grey in my beard’ birthday joke wins hearts, but daughter Raha steals all the limelight
CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Sep 28, 2025, 12:53 PM IST
1.World Championship of Cricket
In 1985, India registered a thumping victory over Pakistan in the World Championship of Cricket and clinched the final by 8 wickets. It was also the first time Team India faced Pakistan in a final of a multi-nation tournament.
2.1986 Austral Asia Cup
Pakistan levelled the record the next year by lifting the Austral Asia Cup trophy after they beat India by 1 wicket on the last ball of the final match. Pakistan needed 4 runs off the last ball and Javed Miandad etched his name in history books hit a full toss from Chetan Sharma for a six.
3.Wills Trophy (1991)
Pakistan defeated Team India by 72 runs. India won the Toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan. India's Manoj Prabhakar and Kapil Dev even struck early, but Zahid Fazal and Saleem Malik's 171-run partnership for 3rd wicket put Pakistan in a dominating position, and the team posted 262 runs on board in 50 overs. Team India failed to chase down the total and was bundled out at 190.
4.Austral Asia Cup (1994)
Pakistan again defeated India in the final of the Austral Asia Cup in 1994 by 39 runs after the Indian side was bowled out at 211 in the 251-run chase.
5.Independence Cup (1998)
India defeated Pakistan by 3 wickets in the final game of the Independence Cup, played in Dhaka, courtesy of Sourav Ganguly's 124-run knock in the 315-run chase.
6.Pepsi Cup (1999)
Pakistan beat India by 123 runs in the Pepsi Cup final in Bengaluru. The Men in Blue were dismissed at just 168 in the 291-run chase. Interestingly, India lost to Pakistan in the series three times, including the final.
7.ICC T20I World Cup (2007)
The MS Dhoni-led Team India lifted the inaugural T20I World Cup tournament in 2007 after the Men in Blue beat Pakistan by 5 runs in a last-over thriller.
8.Kitply Cup (2008)
Pakistan won the tri-series final by defeating India by 25 runs in Dhaka. Pakistan's Salman Butt scored 129 runs off 136 balls in the game.
9.ICC Champions Trophy (2017)
One of the worst losses of Team India in a multi-nation tournament came in 2017 when they lost to Pakistan by 180 runs at The Oval. It was also Pakistan's maiden Champions Trophy title.