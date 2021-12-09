Why Rohit Sharma was named as ODI captain in place of Virat Kohli? Know five BIG reasons

There has been no statement from Virat Kohli and nor did the BCCI mention him in their tweet.
It was surely a shock but not surprising that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took the decision to sack Virat Kohli as the captain of the ODI side. The went on to replace the now ex-skipper with T20 captain Rohit Sharma. The Hitman has also been appointed as the vice-captain of the Test side, replacing fellow Mumbaikar Ajinkya Rahane.
While it was known that Kohli wanted to remain the captain of Team India till the ODI World Cup 2023, however, his captaincy was said to be creating 'new challenges' for the BCCI and the board gave him 48 hours to step down from the captaincy. When he did not give any answer after the time given was over, it was on the 49th hour, that Kohli was sacked from his position.
What is more shocking with the decision taken by BCCI is that he had three months ago while leaving the captaincy of T20, clearly said that due to work pressure he only wants to captain ODI and Test. However, this major step taken by BCCI proved to be a 'shock' for him as well.
So what was the reason behind the decision to remove Virat Kohli from the captaincy? Let's know.
1. Two captain formula
If reports are to be believed, the BCCI members were not agreeable to two different captains for the limited-overs format. Apparently, all agreed to the same idea as there was no justification for different captains.
The committee is currently happy with the captaincy of Rohit Sharma and in such a situation, BCCI wanted to take this move forward and make the Hitman the skipper for the limited-overs format.
2. Bond with head coach Rahul Dravid
Under the leadership of new coach Rahul Dravid, Team India started their campign on a high as the side with Rohit Sharma leading won the T20I series against New Zealand at home 3-0.
While the coach and skipper have seemed to bond, it can become difficult for Dravid to work with different captains for limited overs. As there are less than two years left for the 50 overs World Cup, Dravid will be focusing on preparing the team to win the cup.
3. Pressure on Captain Kohli
Virat Kohli had already stepped down from the captaincy of T20 and even the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Although he wanted him to remain the captain till the World Cup 2023, the workload on him was visible.
It is worth noting that despite being a successful captain in ODIs, the side has not won a single ICC trophy under Kohli's captaincy and along with this, the batter has also been on a century draught for two years.
4. Virat Kohli's tough decisions
Virat Kohli has been in the news for his tough decisions and after spinner, Varun Chakaravarthy's poor performance in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, and still giving him frequent opportunities while ignoring experienced bowler R Ashwin caused a lot of talks.
There have also been reports of his confrontation with the players of the team on numerous occasions. This all could have also been one reason the board wanted a change in the captaincy.
5. Feeling of insecurity among Indian players
It is said that Virat Kohli believes in clear communication, however, sometimes his assertiveness becomes a problem. According to reports, the player, who was a part of the Indian dressing room have spoken about the same and said that are many incidents where players feel insecure about their place in the team after a few setbacks.