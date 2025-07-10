5 . India tour of England

India is currently on an England tour for a 5-match Test series. After clinching the second match played at Edgbaston, the Shubman Gill-led side levelled the series 1-1. Jasprit Bumrah is also a part of the squad, however, he will only be playing three out of five games in the series. He is expected to feature in the Playing XI at the Lord's Test.