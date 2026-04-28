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Who is Yash Raj Punja? Rajasthan Royals' leg-spinner who dismissed Prabhsimran Singh and Cooper Connolly in PBKS vs RR clash

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Who is Yash Raj Punja? Rajasthan Royals' leg-spinner who dismissed Prabhsimran Singh and Cooper Connolly in PBKS vs RR clash

Rajasthan Royals’ young leg-spinner, Yash Raj Punja, grabbed attention with his impressive performance in the IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings on April 28, wherein he picked up wickets of the two top-order batters, Prabhsimran Singh and Cooper Connolly.

Aseem Sharma | Apr 28, 2026, 10:31 PM IST

1.Early Career

Early Career
1

Yash Raj Punja emerged through domestic, age-group circuits, and local T20 leagues. With his consistent wicket-taking performance in the domestic circuit, Yash was eventually spotted among promising young talents.

 

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2.Maharaja Cup

Maharaja Cup
2

In the 2025 edition of the Maharaja Cup, Yash Raj Punja took 23 wickets in 10 games, finishing the season as the second-highest wicket-taker. Maharaja Cup is the state-level T20 league in Karnataka.

 

3.Height

Height
3

Standing at 6 feet and 5 inches tall, the 19-year-old was born in the UAE in 2006. His elder brother, Yodhin Punja, was the UAE's youngest first-class and then international cricketer.

 

4.Scouted by Rajasthan Royals

Scouted by Rajasthan Royals
4

Yash Punja played for the UAE in his initial years. He came to Bengaluru for a vacation, where RR organised a camp. Later, RR signed him as a net bowler.

 

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5.Auction and IPL debut

Auction and IPL debut
5

In the IPL 2026 auction, Rajasthan Royals bought Yash Punja for Rs 30 lakh. He made his IPL debut against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 19, where he dismissed Ramandeep Singh. In his next game against Punjab Kings on April 28, he dismissed Prabhsimran Singh and Cooper Connolly.

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