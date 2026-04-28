Who is Yash Raj Punja? Rajasthan Royals' leg-spinner who dismissed Prabhsimran Singh and Cooper Connolly in PBKS vs RR clash

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Aseem Sharma | Apr 28, 2026, 10:31 PM IST
1.Early Career
Yash Raj Punja emerged through domestic, age-group circuits, and local T20 leagues. With his consistent wicket-taking performance in the domestic circuit, Yash was eventually spotted among promising young talents.
2.Maharaja Cup
In the 2025 edition of the Maharaja Cup, Yash Raj Punja took 23 wickets in 10 games, finishing the season as the second-highest wicket-taker. Maharaja Cup is the state-level T20 league in Karnataka.
3.Height
Standing at 6 feet and 5 inches tall, the 19-year-old was born in the UAE in 2006. His elder brother, Yodhin Punja, was the UAE's youngest first-class and then international cricketer.
4.Scouted by Rajasthan Royals
Yash Punja played for the UAE in his initial years. He came to Bengaluru for a vacation, where RR organised a camp. Later, RR signed him as a net bowler.
5.Auction and IPL debut
In the IPL 2026 auction, Rajasthan Royals bought Yash Punja for Rs 30 lakh. He made his IPL debut against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 19, where he dismissed Ramandeep Singh. In his next game against Punjab Kings on April 28, he dismissed Prabhsimran Singh and Cooper Connolly.