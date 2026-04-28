Who is Yash Raj Punja? Rajasthan Royals' leg-spinner who dismissed Prabhsimran Singh and Cooper Connolly in PBKS vs RR clash

5 . Auction and IPL debut

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In the IPL 2026 auction, Rajasthan Royals bought Yash Punja for Rs 30 lakh. He made his IPL debut against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 19, where he dismissed Ramandeep Singh. In his next game against Punjab Kings on April 28, he dismissed Prabhsimran Singh and Cooper Connolly.