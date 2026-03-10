Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for March 14

What is sleeper cell warfare? How does it work? How can Iran take on mighty US?
Nana Patekar makes OTT debut with Praksh Jha's political thriller, fans say 'expect another masterpiece'
Salim Merchant dismisses AR Rahman's 'communal bias' remark: 'He is doing biggest movie on Hindu mythology Ramayana'
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers resigns with immediate effect citing personal reasons
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hails role of women in healthcare sector, says they are vital for society's health
Urvashi Rautela returns to Mumbai from Kuwait amid Middle East crisis: 'I just feel a little vulnerable and anxious'
US-Israel-Iran war: PM Modi meets Oil Minister Puri amid LPG shortage, Indian eateries face closure | Top points
Love Jihad? Miss India Earth 2019 converts after harassment by Muslim husband, know about her ordeal, ‘purification’
Allu Arjun celebrates Women's Day by gifting swanky Lexus NX to mom, it's cost will leave you shocked
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: Scorecards, response sheet out, candidates can check at sbi.bank.in, know how to download
CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Mar 10, 2026, 06:07 PM IST
1.Who is Vanshika Chadha
After clinching the T20 World Cup for the record third time on Sunday, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav is all set to begin a new chapter of his life as he is getting married to his childhood friend, Vanshika Chadha, on March 14.
2.Kuldeep-Vanshika Love Story
Vanshika has a long-standing relationship with Kuldeep, and the two have known each other since childhood. Both of them even lived nearby in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
3.Closeness Because of Families
Interestingly, their families have known each other for years, which helped their friendship gradually turn into a romantic relationship.
4.On the Professional Front
On the work front, Vanshika works with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), a reputed financial institution in India. She reportedly works in an administrative or managerial position.
5.Marriage and Wedding Reception
Last year in June, Vanshika and Kuldeep got engaged in a private ceremony in Lucknow. The two are set to tie the knot on Saturday, March 14, in Mussourie. The couple will next be throwing a grand reception in Lucknow later in the month, which is expected to be star-studded.