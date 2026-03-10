FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for March 14

After clinching the T20 World Cup for the record third time on Sunday, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav is all set to begin a new chapter of his life as he is getting married to his childhood friend, Vanshika Chadha, on March 14.

Aseem Sharma | Mar 10, 2026, 06:07 PM IST

1.Who is Vanshika Chadha

Who is Vanshika Chadha
1

After clinching the T20 World Cup for the record third time on Sunday, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav is all set to begin a new chapter of his life as he is getting married to his childhood friend, Vanshika Chadha, on March 14.

 

2.Kuldeep-Vanshika Love Story

Kuldeep-Vanshika Love Story
2

Vanshika has a long-standing relationship with Kuldeep, and the two have known each other since childhood. Both of them even lived nearby in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

 

3.Closeness Because of Families

Closeness Because of Families
3

Interestingly, their families have known each other for years, which helped their friendship gradually turn into a romantic relationship.

 

4.On the Professional Front

On the Professional Front
4

On the work front, Vanshika works with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), a reputed financial institution in India. She reportedly works in an administrative or managerial position.

 

5.Marriage and Wedding Reception

Marriage and Wedding Reception
5

Last year in June, Vanshika and Kuldeep got engaged in a private ceremony in Lucknow. The two are set to tie the knot on Saturday, March 14, in Mussourie. The couple will next be throwing a grand reception in Lucknow later in the month, which is expected to be star-studded.

 

