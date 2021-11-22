Who is Simran Khosla? The beautiful bride of former India U19 World Cup winning captain Unmukt Chand

Former India U19 captain, under which the side won the World Cup in 2012 had recently tied the knot with Simran Khosla on Sunday (November 21).

The cricketer who retired from Indian cricket took to social media to share pictures of his wedding. He captioned the post writing, "Today, we decided on forever! 21/11/21".

While fans wished the cricketer a happy ever after, there were many who want to know who Unmukt Chand's wife Simran Khosla is, so let's have a look.