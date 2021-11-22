Who is Simran Khosla? The beautiful bride of former India U19 World Cup winning captain Unmukt Chand

Former India U19 captain, under which the side won the World Cup in 2012 had recently tied the knot with Simran Khosla on Sunday (November 21).
The cricketer who retired from Indian cricket took to social media to share pictures of his wedding. He captioned the post writing, "Today, we decided on forever! 21/11/21".
While fans wished the cricketer a happy ever after, there were many who want to know who Unmukt Chand's wife Simran Khosla is, so let's have a look.
1. Unmukt Chand and Simran Khosla tie the knot
Unmukt Chand got married to Simran Khosla on Sunday (November 21). The two shared the same caption and photos on their Instagram account about their marriage.
(Picture: Instagram)
2. Simran Khosla and Unmukt Chand love story
Days before the marriage, Simran Khosla took to Instagram and shared a video saying she was getting married to the love of her life.
She added that they are taking their three-year relationship to the next level.
3. Who is Simran Khosla?
Unmukt Chand's wife Simran Khosla is a fitness and nutrition coach by profession. She is five months younger than Unmukt.
(Picture: Simran Khosla Instagram)
4. Simran Khosla's social media influence
Simran Khosla is also a lifestyle coach and loves to run marathons as well. Simran is an owner and founder of the company 'Buttlikeanapricot'. She goes by the name of her company on Instagram and has a follower count of more than 70,000.
(Picture: Simran Khosla Instagram)
5. Unmukt Chand's future
As for Unmukt Chand, he had announced his retirement from Indian cricket to try his luck in USA cricket.
The cricketer never represented India at the senior level but will now become the first Indian player to play in the Big Bash League (BBL). He signed on with the Melbourne Renegades for the 2021-22 edition.
(Picture: Simran Khosla Instagram)