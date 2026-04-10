Who is Shresta Iyer? Sister of Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer who faced backlash after KKR vs PBKS game

3 . Takes Down Viral Video

3

After receiving massive backlash, she posted another video, revealing the 'hate' she has been getting. ''I've decided to take down my recent video as it seems it was misunderstood by some. It was meant to be light-hearted banter, but I respect that not everyone saw it that way. However, it's been quite upsetting to receive not just negativity, but also a few threat messages over it. That's something I didn't expect, especially for something that was never intended to harm anyone,'' she wrote on Instagram.