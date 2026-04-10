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Who is Shresta Iyer? Sister of Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer who faced backlash after KKR vs PBKS game

Shresta Iyer, sister of Punjab Kings' skipper Shreyas Iyer, recently made headlines after she posted a video after the KKR vs PBKS match, which was washed out due to rain, and both teams were awarded with one point each.

Aseem Sharma | Apr 10, 2026, 07:53 PM IST

1.Who is Shresta Iyer?

Who is Shresta Iyer?
1

Shresta Iyer is a professional dancer and choreographer and is quite active on social media. Her Instagram feed is full of her dance videos, lifestyle content, and moments supporting her brother.

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2.Recent Controversy

Recent Controversy
2

Shresta recently made headlines after she posted a video on her Instagram handle after the KKR vs PBKS match, which was washed out due to rain. In her video, she wrote, ''Saade Punjabiyan da dil vadda hunda ae. Lo, ditta ek point. (We Punjabis are so big-hearted. So, we gave you a point).''

3.Takes Down Viral Video

Takes Down Viral Video
3

After receiving massive backlash, she posted another video, revealing the 'hate' she has been getting. ''I've decided to take down my recent video as it seems it was misunderstood by some. It was meant to be light-hearted banter, but I respect that not everyone saw it that way. However, it's been quite upsetting to receive not just negativity, but also a few threat messages over it. That's something I didn't expect, especially for something that was never intended to harm anyone,'' she wrote on Instagram.

 

4.Calls Out 'Hate' Against Her

Calls Out 'Hate' Against Her
4

"Guys, I don't understand why hate is being spread. I mean, it's just a game. The videos being made are just for fun, and I am here to support my brother. I will continue to do that. No hate for any team - it's just a game. Everyone should take it sportingly," Shresta said in a video shared on her Instagram Stories.

 

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5.Often Shares Celebration Videos

Often Shares Celebration Videos
5

Meanwhile, Shresta often shares videos in support of her brother Shreyas Iyer, including Bhangra celebration videos after PBKS win. 

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