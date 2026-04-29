Who is Rebecca Boston? SRH captain Pat Cummins’ glamorous wife, interior designer and entrepreneur

5 . Rebecca Boston and Pat Cummins’ Children

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Rebecca Boston and Pat Cummins are proud parents of two children. The couple welcomed their first child, son Albie, in October 2021. In 2025, they expanded their family with the birth of their daughter, Edith “Edie.” Rebecca often shares glimpses of their family life on social media, highlighting the couple’s journey as parents alongside Cummins’ busy international cricket career.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram/becky_cummins