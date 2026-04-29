Who is Rebecca Boston? SRH captain Pat Cummins’ glamorous wife, interior designer and entrepreneur

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CRICKET
Chankesh Rao | Apr 29, 2026, 04:13 PM IST
1.Who is Rebecca Boston?
Rebecca Boston is the wife of Australian cricketer and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins. Originally from England, Rebecca has gained attention not only for her relationship with the star pacer but also for her own professional achievements as an interior designer and entrepreneur.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram/becky_cummins
2.Early life and background
Born in Yorkshire, England, Rebecca Boston grew up in the United Kingdom before eventually moving to Australia. She studied English at the University of Manchester and later pursued her passion for interior design, building a career in the creative industry.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram/becky_cummins
3.Boston’s career as an interior designer
Rebecca Boston works as a professional interior designer and has been involved in several home design and décor projects. Her work focuses on modern, stylish interiors, and she has developed a reputation for creating elegant and functional living spaces.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram/becky_cummins
4.Rebecca Boston and Pat Cummins’ love story
Rebecca Boston and Pat Cummins first met in Sydney in 2013. After nearly a decade of dating, the couple got married in August 2022 in a beautiful ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia. Their relationship has been widely followed by cricket fans around the world.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram/becky_cummins
5.Rebecca Boston and Pat Cummins’ Children
Rebecca Boston and Pat Cummins are proud parents of two children. The couple welcomed their first child, son Albie, in October 2021. In 2025, they expanded their family with the birth of their daughter, Edith “Edie.” Rebecca often shares glimpses of their family life on social media, highlighting the couple’s journey as parents alongside Cummins’ busy international cricket career.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram/becky_cummins
6.Net worth and entrepreneurial ventures
Apart from interior design, Rebecca Boston is also an entrepreneur. She launched a clothing brand and collaborates with lifestyle and fashion projects. Her estimated net worth is believed to be around $4 million, built through her design business and brand ventures.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram/becky_cummins