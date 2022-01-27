Who is Ravi Bishnoi, 21-year-old called up for Team India's squad against West Indies?

Ravi Bishnoi's story seems like a typical Bollywood style rags to riches story. At one point in time, the youngster had to work at a cricket ground, and now he will be rubbing shoulders against the likes of Virat Kohli. On Wednesday, Bishnoi was named in Team India's squad for the upcoming series against West Indies. But who is Ravi Bishnoi, and how did he end up finding a place in the team, when players such as Hardik Pandya or Ravichandran Ashwin failed to make the cut? Here we take a look at Ravi Bishnoi's cricketing journey so far: