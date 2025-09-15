Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

India-US trade talks begin Tuesday, how can India placate Washington? Will New Delhi open farm sector?
CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Sep 15, 2025, 05:42 PM IST
1.How it all started?
Hardik Pandya is in the news again for his love affair with a model-actress named Mahieka Sharma, and these rumours started after a Reddit thread speculated that a selfie video featured a blurred male figure in the background, which looks like the Indian all-rounder.
2.'New tournament, new girlfriend
After this, comments like ''New tournament, new girlfriend'' went viral on the platform. Not only this, netizens also noticed that Hardik and Mahieka also follow each other on Instagram, further adding fuel to the rumours.
3.Who is Mahieka Sharma
As per some reports online, Mahieka Sharma is a model-actress who has studied Economics and Finance before entering the showbiz. She has been associated with several popular brands in recent times, including Uniqlo, Tanishq, and Vivo, among others.
4.Mahieka on the work front
She recently walked the ramp for some of the most celebrated fashion designers like Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, and Tarun Tahiliani. She was also awarded Model of the Year (New Age) at the Indian Fashion Awards.
5.Hardik Pandya in Asia Cup 2025
On the other hand, Hardik Pandya is currently busy with the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, which is being held in the UAE. So far, Team India has managed to clinch both of their initial group stage games against the UAE and Pakistan convincingly.