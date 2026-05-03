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Who is Lakshmi Mittal? New Rajasthan Royals owner known as the ‘King of Steel’ and once the richest person in United Kingdom

Indian billionaire businessman, Lakshmi Mittal, is making headlines after he acquired the Indian Premier League franchise, Rajasthan Royals for a staggering USD 1.65 bn, which is roughly Rs 15,600 crore

Aseem Sharma | May 03, 2026, 05:42 PM IST

1.Early Life

Early Life
1

Lakshmi Mittal is the chairman and CEO of the world's largest steelmaking company named Arcelor Mittal.

 

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2.Richest in the UK

Richest in the UK
2

Lakshmi Mittal was once ranked as the richest person in the United Kingdom. In the 1980s and 1990s, he acquired several struggling state-owned steel plants from Ireland, Romania, Poland, and Mexico and turned them profitable.

3.Buys Rajasthan Royals

Buys Rajasthan Royals
3

In the consortium, Mittal Family and Adar Poonawala have jointly acquired a major stake in the Rajasthan Royals franchise for USD 1.65 billion.

4.King of Steel

King of Steel
4

In 2006, Lakshmi Mittal led a major deal where his company bought Arcelor and merged it with Mittal Steel to create ArcelorMittal, changing the global steel industry.

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5.His successor

His successor
5

His son Aditya plays a vital role in running the business and is seen as his successor. In acquiring RR, Lakshmi Mittal, along with his son Aditya, bought a major share of the Jaipur-based franchise.

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