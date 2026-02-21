FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur to marry in signing ceremony at his residence on this date followed by intimate celebration

Taapsee Pannu says she never had any 'feud' with Kangana Ranaut: 'Haven't said anything against her'

Pakistan: Donations to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad, other terror outfits banned? Attempt to cheat FATF?

High Alert in Delhi: Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba plotting massive blast near Red Fort, Temples; Intel issues warning

Pakistani girl brutally trolls Pak army, says India can take PoK back when they want: 'Tabah hojaayga'; watch video

Microsoft launches 'Elevate for Educators' in India: Set to train 2 million teachers, equip 200000 schools with AI skills by 2030; details here

Bangladesh coach criticises Asif Nazrul over T20 World Cup 2026 withdrawal, says 'Dreams were shattered'

UP honour-killing shocker: Man murders 21-year-old sister in Sambhal over interfaith love, father says, 'correct to kill'

Gurugram HORROR: 3-year-old girl raped, strangled to death, buried in shallow pit in Sector 37; neighbour arrested

Did Donald Trump influence India’s Russian oil decision? US President makes fresh claim

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur to marry in signing ceremony at his residence on this date followed by intimate celebration

Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur to marry in signing ceremony on this date

Taapsee Pannu says she never had any 'feud' with Kangana Ranaut: 'Haven't said anything against her'

Taapsee Pannu says she never had any 'feud' with Kangana Ranaut: 'Haven't said

Pakistan: Donations to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad, other terror outfits banned? Attempt to cheat FATF?

Pakistan: Donations to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad, other terror outfits b

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Ishani Johar? Ex-wife of CSK star Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage

Meet Ishani Johar, ex-wife of Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage

Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie 'mother' going viral? Internet says, 'heartbroken'

Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie going viral?

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani host former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at Antilia, Isha Ambani joins in; pics go viral

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani host former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

HomePhotos

CRICKET

Who is Ishani Johar? Ex-wife of CSK star Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage

Rahul Chahar, on Friday evening, surprised everyone when he announced his separation from his wife, Ishani Johar. The Indian spinner confirmed his divorce on social media, sharing a heartfelt note.

Aseem Sharma | Feb 21, 2026, 10:30 AM IST

1.Grand wedding post Covid

Grand wedding post Covid
1

Ishani Johar and Rahul Chahar got married in a grand wedding ceremony in Goa on March 9, 2022. Some media reports suggest that the duo have known each other since their teenage years.

 

Advertisement

2.On the work front

On the work front
2

Ishani is a professional fashion designer from Bengaluru. According to reports, she completed most of her schooling in Jaipur before graduating from Rajasthan University.

 

3.Low profile

Low profile
3

Despite being married to the cricketer, Ishani keeps her life low-key and is not extensively visible on social media. 

 

4.Spotted during IPL games

Spotted during IPL games
4

However, Ishani has often travelled with Rahul Chahar during IPL seasons and was spotted by shutterbugs several times.

TRENDING NOW

5.Rahul Chahar's IPL journey

Rahul Chahar's IPL journey
5

Meanwhile, Rahul Chahar made his IPL debut in 2017 with Rising Pune Supergiants (now defunct). Later, he was signed by the Mumbai Indians (2018-2021), the Punjab Kings (2022-2024), and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (2025). Recently, he was bought by the Chennai Super Kings for Rs 5.20 crore in the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur to marry in signing ceremony at his residence on this date followed by intimate celebration
Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur to marry in signing ceremony on this date
Taapsee Pannu says she never had any 'feud' with Kangana Ranaut: 'Haven't said anything against her'
Taapsee Pannu says she never had any 'feud' with Kangana Ranaut: 'Haven't said
Pakistan: Donations to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad, other terror outfits banned? Attempt to cheat FATF?
Pakistan: Donations to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad, other terror outfits b
High Alert in Delhi: Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba plotting massive blast near Red Fort, Temples; Intel issues warning
High Alert in Delhi: Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba plotting massive blast
Pakistani girl brutally trolls Pak army, says India can take PoK back when they want: 'Tabah hojaayga'; watch video
Pakistani girl brutally trolls Pak army, says India can take PoK back: 'Tabah'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Ishani Johar? Ex-wife of CSK star Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage
Meet Ishani Johar, ex-wife of Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage
Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie 'mother' going viral? Internet says, 'heartbroken'
Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie going viral?
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani host former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at Antilia, Isha Ambani joins in; pics go viral
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani host former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A sneak peek into bride-to-be's bachelorette with Sara Tendulkar; pics go viral
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A peek into bride-to-be's bachelorette
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family, King Charles III, Princess Diana and more
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement