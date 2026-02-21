Who is Ishani Johar? Ex-wife of CSK star Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage

Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur to marry in signing ceremony at his residence on this date followed by intimate celebration
CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Feb 21, 2026, 10:30 AM IST
1.Grand wedding post Covid
Ishani Johar and Rahul Chahar got married in a grand wedding ceremony in Goa on March 9, 2022. Some media reports suggest that the duo have known each other since their teenage years.
2.On the work front
Ishani is a professional fashion designer from Bengaluru. According to reports, she completed most of her schooling in Jaipur before graduating from Rajasthan University.
3.Low profile
Despite being married to the cricketer, Ishani keeps her life low-key and is not extensively visible on social media.
4.Spotted during IPL games
However, Ishani has often travelled with Rahul Chahar during IPL seasons and was spotted by shutterbugs several times.
5.Rahul Chahar's IPL journey
Meanwhile, Rahul Chahar made his IPL debut in 2017 with Rising Pune Supergiants (now defunct). Later, he was signed by the Mumbai Indians (2018-2021), the Punjab Kings (2022-2024), and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (2025). Recently, he was bought by the Chennai Super Kings for Rs 5.20 crore in the IPL 2026 mini-auction.