Who is Ishani Johar? Ex-wife of CSK star Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage

Meanwhile, Rahul Chahar made his IPL debut in 2017 with Rising Pune Supergiants (now defunct). Later, he was signed by the Mumbai Indians (2018-2021), the Punjab Kings (2022-2024), and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (2025). Recently, he was bought by the Chennai Super Kings for Rs 5.20 crore in the IPL 2026 mini-auction.