Who is Anjum Khan? Meet Shivam Dube's beautiful wife who is six years older than him

Aseem Sharma | Mar 09, 2026, 05:28 PM IST
1.Early Life and Education
Anjum Khan was born on September 2, 1986, and hails from Uttar Pradesh. She belongs to a Muslim family. She completed her graduation in Fine Arts from Aligarh Muslim University.
2.Acting and Modelling Career
Anjum pursued her career as a model, actress, and voice-over artist. She has appeared in several films and TV serials, including Rani Mukerji-starrer Hichki.
3.Wedding With Shivam Dube
Shivam and Anjum tied the knot on July 16, 2021, in Mumbai after dating for a couple of years. The interfaith marriage featured both Hindu and Muslim rituals.
4.Children
The couple has two kids, son Ayaan (born in 2022) and daughter Mehwish (born in 2025).
5.Celebrated Team India's victory
Anjum shared a series of Stories on her Instagram handle, celebrating Team India's victory and her husband's performance in the finals against New Zealand.