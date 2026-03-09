FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

CRICKET

Who is Anjum Khan? Meet Shivam Dube's beautiful wife who is six years older than him

Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube has a vital role in Team India's T20 World Cup triumph, and soon after he became a world champion, he is trending all over social media. Indian cricket fans are even curious to know about his life partner, who is six years older than him.

Aseem Sharma | Mar 09, 2026, 05:28 PM IST

1.Early Life and Education

Early Life and Education
1

Anjum Khan was born on September 2, 1986, and hails from Uttar Pradesh. She belongs to a Muslim family. She completed her graduation in Fine Arts from Aligarh Muslim University.

2.Acting and Modelling Career

Acting and Modelling Career
2

Anjum pursued her career as a model, actress, and voice-over artist. She has appeared in several films and TV serials, including Rani Mukerji-starrer Hichki.

 

3.Wedding With Shivam Dube

Wedding With Shivam Dube
3

Shivam and Anjum tied the knot on July 16, 2021, in Mumbai after dating for a couple of years. The interfaith marriage featured both Hindu and Muslim rituals.

4.Children

Children
4

The couple has two kids, son Ayaan (born in 2022) and daughter Mehwish (born in 2025).

5.Celebrated Team India's victory

Celebrated Team India's victory
5

Anjum shared a series of Stories on her Instagram handle, celebrating Team India's victory and her husband's performance in the finals against New Zealand.

