Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces engagement

CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Mar 08, 2026, 05:01 PM IST
1.Who is Akriti Agarwal?
Born on May 2, 2003, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, she moved to Mumbai with her family during her teenage years. Akriti pursued a Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) degree from Nirmala Memorial Foundation College in Mumbai.
2.Social Media Influencer
She is a social media influencer, a journey she began during the COVID-19 lockdown by posting dance and lip-sync videos. Currently, she has over 3 million followers on Instagram.
3.Runs a YouTube Channel
Apart from Instagram, she also runs a YouTube channel where she posts vlogs and lifestyle content.
4.Dating with Prithvi Shaw
Akriti captivated much attention on social media after she was spotted with cricketer Prithvi Shaw during several outings. She also celebrates festivals together with Shaw, including Ganesh Chaturthi.
5.Acting Debut
Akriti is also expanding her career from digital fame to mainstream acting, as she is set to make her acting debut in the psychological thriller film titled Trimukha.