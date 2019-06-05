'We can discuss it man-to-man': Virat Kohli gives classy response to Kagiso Rabada’s 'immature' jibe

World Cup 2019: Ahead of India vs South Africa match, Virat Kohli was asked about Kagiso Rabada calling him 'immature'.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, IND vs SA: Virat Kohli and his Indian team are ready to start their World Cup 2019 campaign against South Africa on June 5. While the action will take place at The Ageas Bowl on Wednesday, the war of words has already begun.
A few days ago South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada had stirred the pot by calling Kohli 'immature' and 'someone who can't take back abuse'. On Tuesday, in Kohli's first media appearance since that comment, a question related to the jibe was delivered to Virat Kohli. However, like the fine batsman he is Kohli expertly ducked the bouncer and then replied with a masterstroke.
When asked about Rabada's comment, Kohli said that he had not heard or was aware of the remark. When the he was told what Rabada had said, he replied with a smile. He said that he and Rabada have played against other many times and whatever needs to be said can be told man-to-man. He then went on to praise the skills of the South African pacer.
1. What Kagiso Rabada had said
In an interview to a cricket website, Kagiso Rabada had discussed his clash with Virat Kohli during IPL 2019 saying that while the Indian skipper is a phenomenal player, he can’t take back abuse. “Maybe he does it because it gets him going, but that comes across as very immature for me. He is a phenomenal player but he can’t take the abuse. But those things can’t distract you,” Rabada said.
Virat is well known for being aggressive on the field. But according to Rabada, Kohli is very immature as he can't take back the abuses. "He hit me for a boundary and then he had a word. And then when you give it back to him, he gets angry. I don't get the guy," Rabada had told thecricketmonthly.com. (Image: File Photo)
2. Virat Kohli responds to Kagiso Rabada
When Virat Kohli was asked about Kagiso Rabada’s comments, the Indian captain said, “I’ve played against Kagiso (Rabada) many times and I think we can discuss anything that needs to be discussed man-to-man. I don’t need a press conference to answer anything on what he said. Rabada is a world class bowler. He has the kind of skill set to go through any batting order on his day."
“Whether he plays with Dale Steyn or Lungi Ngidi doesn’t matter, he is always going to be a threat. We need to respect that and find ways of scoring against him,” Kohli said. (Image: ANI)
3. Twitter fans excited for Kohli vs Rabada 'man-to-man' battle
While Virat Kohli played down the comments from Kagiso Rabada, it got fans more excited for the meeting between these two players. Many Twitter users responded to Kohli's comments saying they were ready for the "man-to-man'' battle on the field between Rabada and Kohli.
