'We can discuss it man-to-man': Virat Kohli gives classy response to Kagiso Rabada’s 'immature' jibe

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, IND vs SA: Virat Kohli and his Indian team are ready to start their World Cup 2019 campaign against South Africa on June 5. While the action will take place at The Ageas Bowl on Wednesday, the war of words has already begun.

A few days ago South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada had stirred the pot by calling Kohli 'immature' and 'someone who can't take back abuse'. On Tuesday, in Kohli's first media appearance since that comment, a question related to the jibe was delivered to Virat Kohli. However, like the fine batsman he is Kohli expertly ducked the bouncer and then replied with a masterstroke.

When asked about Rabada's comment, Kohli said that he had not heard or was aware of the remark. When the he was told what Rabada had said, he replied with a smile. He said that he and Rabada have played against other many times and whatever needs to be said can be told man-to-man. He then went on to praise the skills of the South African pacer.