Watch: Twitter reacts to skipper Eoin Morgan's smashing 148 against Afghanistan at Old Trafford

Eoin Morgan smashed a brilliant 148 off 71-balls and this is what Twitter to say about it.

Eoin Morgan, captain of England, played a brilliant innings of 148 runs off just 71 deliveries and smashed a record 17 sixes against Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup 2019 in Manchester at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Eoin was reportedly a doubt for the match against the Afghans with a back spasm, managed to pull off 17 sixes during his magnificent innings at Old Trafford and now tops the chart of most sixes hit in an ODI match -- leaving behind India's Rohit Sharma, South Africa's AB de Villers and West Indies' Chris Gayle who have all previously managed to hit 16 maximums.

The English captain now has hit 211 sixes so far his entire ODI Career, which puts him on the sixth position on the all-time list behind the likes of Shahid Afridi (351), Gayle (318), ex-Sri Lanka star Sanath Jayasuriya (270), India's MS Dhoni (225) and Sharma (224).

After being dropped at 28 by Dawlat Zadran, Morgan contributed massively to add a record to Rashid Khan's name, who became the first spinner to get hit for 100-plus runs in the World Cup history (9-0-110).

This is how Twitter reacted to Captain Morgan's 71-ball 148 innings against the Afghans: