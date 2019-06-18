Watch: Twitter reacts to skipper Eoin Morgan's smashing 148 against Afghanistan at Old Trafford

Eoin Morgan smashed a brilliant 148 off 71-balls and this is what Twitter to say about it.
Eoin Morgan, captain of England, played a brilliant innings of 148 runs off just 71 deliveries and smashed a record 17 sixes against Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup 2019 in Manchester at Old Trafford on Tuesday.
Eoin was reportedly a doubt for the match against the Afghans with a back spasm, managed to pull off 17 sixes during his magnificent innings at Old Trafford and now tops the chart of most sixes hit in an ODI match -- leaving behind India's Rohit Sharma, South Africa's AB de Villers and West Indies' Chris Gayle who have all previously managed to hit 16 maximums.
The English captain now has hit 211 sixes so far his entire ODI Career, which puts him on the sixth position on the all-time list behind the likes of Shahid Afridi (351), Gayle (318), ex-Sri Lanka star Sanath Jayasuriya (270), India's MS Dhoni (225) and Sharma (224).
After being dropped at 28 by Dawlat Zadran, Morgan contributed massively to add a record to Rashid Khan's name, who became the first spinner to get hit for 100-plus runs in the World Cup history (9-0-110).
This is how Twitter reacted to Captain Morgan's 71-ball 148 innings against the Afghans:
1. 'He earned it'
He just earned it "Eoin Morgan receives standing ovation for his 148 against Afghanistan" https://t.co/HXJTZMefMK— Neel Chauhan (@NeelChauhan_) June 18, 2019
Who scored a better 100 for England today?— Rk_Reddy (@Rk__Reddy12) June 18, 2019
Rashid khan 110(54)
Eoin Morgan 148(71)#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/eVYKTwVG51
In Eoin Morgan’s innings (148) 17 sixes were hit.— James (@Surreycricfan) June 18, 2019
Sir Alastair Cook hit (10) 92 matches
Nasser Hussain hit (15) 88 matches
Mike Atherton hit (1) 54 matches
Jonathan Trott hit (3) 68 matches#CWC19 #ENGvAFG #bbccricket
Congrats Eoin Morgan for the remarkable of hitting 17 sixes in innings # Eng vs Afg. #CWC2019 . And he claims stunning 148 of just 71 balls include 4 fours and 17 sixes with strike rate of 208. This the best innings in his carrier— Monesh@moni (@Monesh33599396) June 18, 2019
2. 'Morgan the best'
Eoin Morgan has hit the fastest century by an England player in world cups— cricketer_lover_Rv (@RupeshRv2) June 18, 2019
Morgan FINALLY departs
-148 from 71 balls Fourth quickest World Cup century (57) Ball
-The most EVER sixes in an ODI innings (17)Six
England end up on 397-6 The most EVER scored by a team pic.twitter.com/Z1mxoO56eB
A scintillating 148 from #EoinMorgan that saw a record 17 sixes, helped England race to 397/6 against Afghanistan – their highest total in World Cup cricket.#CWC19 #ENGvAFG pic.twitter.com/LLx3RJszo8— Ahsaan Baloch (@AhsaanBaloch5) June 18, 2019
Eoin Morgan #EoinMorgan— Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) June 18, 2019
148 in 71 balls. ( Wish he'd taken 2 more runs... still amazzzing stuff)
- Most 6s in an ODI inn (17)#ENGvAFG #AFGvENG #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/xn2o6fEWre
Two years silence for those people who missed @Eoin16 Knock...— Bandana Proteas ABD Adhikari (@sparklingtutu17) June 18, 2019
148 runs off 71 balls including 4 4s and 17 6s and records the most number of 6s in an ODI...#CWC2019 #EoinMorgan #CWC19 #ENGvAFG @cricketworldcup
3. 'Unreal 148 from the Captain'
#EoinMorgan Unbelievable, what a knock from skipper. 148 of just 71 balls which includes 17 sixes and 4 fours.#CCWorldCup2019 #CWC19 #ENGvAFG #AFGvENG— हमवतन (@rinjimon) June 18, 2019
World Record Eoin Morgan 17 Sixes in World Cup 2019 , He beat Chris Gayle 16 Sixes in 2015 World Cup !!— 3 Days To Kabir Singh (@Rajendra550) June 18, 2019
Eoin Morgan 4th Fastest Century in World Cup 2019 , Great Batting Brother
Eoin Morgan 148 (71) 4s 4 , 6s 17 #ENGvAFG #EoinMorgan #CWC19
STATS ALERT: Eoin Morgan 148 (71) vs at Manchester:— aniruddha (@iam_anirudha) June 18, 2019
4th fastest World Cup century (57 balls),
8th batsman to hit 200+ sixes in ODI's,
Most sixes hit in an ODI innings (17),
His highest ODI score,
Highest ODI score at Manchester since 1984. #ENGvAFG #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/eZR2t1U8n0
Dear Afghanistan— Mahatma Aandhi (@AnkushGade12) June 18, 2019
Pahele Eoin Morgan Ke 148 Run Chase Kro 398 Baad Me Krte Rahena #EngvAfg #england #CWC19 @englandcricket @ACBofficials @StarSportsIndia @cricketworldcup @ICC
What a fabulous performance by English Captain Eoin Morgan.— Syeda Tahreem Shah (@SyedaTahreemSh1) June 18, 2019
148 runs in just 71 balls
17 Sixes in an ODI innings, it is a world record of hitting the most sixes in an ODI innings.@Eoin16 #CWC2019