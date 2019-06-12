Watch: 'Lollypop Lagelu' at World Cup? Twitter goes crazy over viral video of Bhojpuri song but here's the true story

The song 'Lollypop Lagelu' has achieved cult status in India. The Bhojpuri song is must-have at weddings or any dance party especially in North and East India. However, it seems the magic of the song is not limited to India. A video of hundreds of foreigners dancing to popular Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop Lagelu' is going viral on social media. Many people have shared the video on Twitter and Facebook.

Ultralegend DJ players In London: pic.twitter.com/uIyvahxXHh — Dr. Batra (@hemantbatra0) June 12, 2019

While the origin of the video was not certain, many posts suggested that it was shot in London. The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is being held in England and Wales right now and many fans connected the two together.

