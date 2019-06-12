Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Watch: 'Lollypop Lagelu' at World Cup? Twitter goes crazy over viral video of Bhojpuri song but here's the true story

A video of foreigners dancing on the popular Bhojpuri song is going viral on social media.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 12, 2019, 11:27 PM IST

The song 'Lollypop Lagelu' has achieved cult status in India. The Bhojpuri song is must-have at weddings or any dance party especially in North and East India. However, it seems the magic of the song is not limited to India. A video of hundreds of foreigners dancing to popular Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop Lagelu' is going viral on social media. Many people have shared the video on Twitter and Facebook.  

While the origin of the video was not certain, many posts suggested that it was shot in London. The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is being held in England and Wales right now and many fans connected the two together.

Here's how many people reacted: 

 

1. Lollypop in London?

Lollypop in London?
1/2

As the video went viral, many fans connected it to the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. Soon Twitter was flooded with such tweets:

2. Not London but Berlin

Not London but Berlin
2/2

However, a quick search on social media revealed that it was actaully a scene from Berlin Karneval and World Cup in London.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.