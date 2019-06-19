'Warning to every team': Twitter hails Morgan's scintillating performance after England's emphatic win over Afghanistan

England defeated Afghanistan handsomely by 150 runs on Tuesday at Old Trafford in Manchester.
England captain Eoin Morgan smashed a world record 17 sixes in his blistering 71-ball-148 as the hosts crushed Afghanistan by 150 runs in a World Cup encounter here on Tuesday.
England scored their highest World Cup total 397 for 6 riding on brilliant batting performances of Morgan, Joe Root (88 off 82) and Jonny Bairstow (90 off 99).
The Afghans were never in the contest and managed only 247 for 8 with Adil Rashid picking up 3 for 66 and the talented Jofra Archer taking 3 for 52.
With this win, England moved a step closer to the semi-final qualification with four wins from five matches while Afghanistan are out of the competition having lost all five games.
Tuesday's game belonged to England captain, who enroute his career-best knock also hit the fourth fastest hundred in World Cup history, getting his 13th ODI hundred off only 57 balls. Apart from 17 sixes, the left-hander also hit four boundaries.
Morgan broke the record which was jointly held by Rohit Sharma (vs Australia 2013), AB de Villiers (16 vs West Indies, 2015) and Chris Gayle (16 vs Zimbabwe 2015). Opener Bairstow and Root also played their part but were overshadowed by the skipper, who pulverized the hapless Afghan bowling attack.
Afghanistan's T20 superstar Rashid Khan got a reality check as he also had the ignominy of being hit for a '100'. His bowling figures read a pathetic 9-0-110-0 with 11 sixes being hit off his bowling.
This is how Twitter reacted to the encounter:
That's warning for all the teams in #CWC19 #ENG played incredible cricket today and proved it will take something special for #TeamIndia as well to beat them. Eoin Morgan could have hit more sixes the way he was playing 17 was enormous for batting at 4th position. #ENGvAFG— Vasim Khan (@Iamvkhan) June 18, 2019
Looking at the way India and England paying, Ind vs Eng will be the biggest match of this tournament.— Jigar (@Jigar_P97) June 18, 2019
Can't wait......#CWC19 #rashidkhan #ENGvAFG#EoinMorgan
Records Broken Today In England Vs Afghanistan Match.#CWC19 #ENG #AFG pic.twitter.com/W9MHMpDWvm— (@CatchObaid) June 18, 2019
Well played #Eng . Another huge win and topping the table .#Morgan was just too good today. Unbelievable batting .#ENGvAFG #CWC19— SRK (@shah_zuli786) June 18, 2019
Everytime england comes out to bat, "LorD Bayliss be like - " Dracarysss"#Eng #ENGvAFG #ExpressYourself #CWC19 #CWC #CWC2019— Utkarsh (@jstutkarsh) June 18, 2019
Today was an absolute delight watching that batting masterclass by Eoin Morgan. My legs however probably disagree as they are now the same colour as the Afghanistan team's sleeves and I'm struggling to walk #CWC19 #ENGvAFG— Billy Wright (@Billy_Wright_94) June 18, 2019
Mark Wood has been magnificent .. He is equally as important as Jofra .. Outstanding Pace pairing England have now .. #CWC2019— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 18, 2019
#Eng won by 150 runs Vs #AFG !#Morgan has played the ever best knock in #WorldCup & #ODI history!— ThaLaPaThYaN (@tamizhanlogesh) June 18, 2019
Congratulations #ENG for massive victory vs #Afghanistan @Eoin16 @jbairstow21 @root66 @MoeenaliAli @Hashmat_50 u guys r amazing!! Keep it up!!#CWC19 #ENGvAFG @englandcricket @ACBofficials— Debojit Nath(Dev) (@Deb24Dn) June 18, 2019
So you can understand the strength of your country , if you have to import players to win world cup ,Even your captain is an outsider , No talent inside your country ☺️ #ENGvAFG https://t.co/aoWbY1RJDl— A.A.Kashyap (@iAAKashyap) June 18, 2019
Can't wait to watch the #ENGvAFG highlights later. Had it on at my desk but was v busy so couldn't properly pay attention. @Eoin16 is a very special batsman.— Jack Mendel (@Mendelpol) June 18, 2019
#AfghanAtalan batted all fifty overs, something South Africa, Bangladesh, and West Indies have failed to do against England in #CWC19.— Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) June 18, 2019