Wanindu Hasaranga to Glenn Maxwell, predicted targets for RCB in IPL 2026 Auction

CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Nov 18, 2025, 04:57 PM IST
1.Wanindu Hasaranga
Wanindu Hasaranga could be the possible biggest target for RCB in the upcoming IPL auction to strengthen their middle overs. Hasaranga was released by the Rajasthan Royals recently.
2.Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell could also be another overseas option for RCB as a finisher and a part-time spin bowler. The defending champions are left with two overseas slots.
3.Ravi Bishnoi
To power their spin attack, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru might go for Ravi Bishnoi, after he was released by Lucknow Super Giants.
4.Gerald Coetzee
Overseas bowlers like Gerald Coetzee might also be RCB's target to maintain the purse limit of Rs 16.4 crore from being exhausted on other lesser important players.
5.Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer - Kolkata Knight Riders released Iyer ahead of IPL 2026 mini auction, ending his 4-year stint with the franchise. In the 2025 mega auction, Iyer was signed for Rs 23.75 crore, but he failed to showcase satisfactory performance in the season. However, RCB might look to buy him in the upcoming mini auction, if sold at quite a much lesser price.