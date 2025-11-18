FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Wanindu Hasaranga to Glenn Maxwell, predicted targets for RCB in IPL 2026 Auction

The defending champions will participate in the IPL 2026 Auction, focusing on building a perfect squad for next season. It has Rs 16.4 crore left in its purse and eight slots to fill.

Aseem Sharma | Nov 18, 2025, 04:57 PM IST

1.Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga
1

Wanindu Hasaranga could be the possible biggest target for RCB in the upcoming IPL auction to strengthen their middle overs. Hasaranga was released by the Rajasthan Royals recently.

 

2.Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell
2

Glenn Maxwell could also be another overseas option for RCB as a finisher and a part-time spin bowler. The defending champions are left with two overseas slots.

 

3.Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi
3

To power their spin attack, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru might go for Ravi Bishnoi, after he was released by Lucknow Super Giants.

4.Gerald Coetzee

Gerald Coetzee
4

Overseas bowlers like Gerald Coetzee might also be RCB's target to maintain the purse limit of Rs 16.4 crore from being exhausted on other lesser important players.

 

5.Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer
5

Venkatesh Iyer - Kolkata Knight Riders released Iyer ahead of IPL 2026 mini auction, ending his 4-year stint with the franchise. In the 2025 mega auction, Iyer was signed for Rs 23.75 crore, but he failed to showcase satisfactory performance in the season. However, RCB might look to buy him in the upcoming mini auction, if sold at quite a much lesser price.

 

