New Zealand made history by playing their first-ever test series in India during the 1995/96 season. The hosts ended up winning the five-match series 2-0. It took many tries, but the Black Caps finally achieved a milestone by winning their first-ever test series on Indian soil in 2024.

Under the leadership of Tom Latham, New Zealand dominated the Asian Giants in the first two tests of the three-match series. The visitors crushed the hosts in the Bengaluru test by 8 wickets and in the Pune test by 113 runs.