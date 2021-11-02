Virender Sehwag to Shahid Afridi: Star cricketers who have married their cousin sisters or relatives

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam got engaged to his cousin sister few months ago and it is expected that the star batsman would get married in 2022.

Notably, this is not the first time that a cricketer will tie the knot with his cousin or relative as there are many players who have got hitched to their cousin sisters or relative.

Take a look at cricketers who have married their cousin sisters or relative.