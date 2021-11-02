Photos
Virender Sehwag to Shahid Afridi: Star cricketers who have married their cousin sisters or relatives
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam got engaged to his cousin sister few months ago and it is expected that the star batsman would get married in 2022.
- Nov 2, 2021, 11:13 AM IST
Notably, this is not the first time that a cricketer will tie the knot with his cousin or relative as there are many players who have got hitched to their cousin sisters or relative.
Take a look at cricketers who have married their cousin sisters or relative.
1. Virender Sehwag-Aarti Ahlawat
Virender Shewag got married to Aarti Ahlawat in 2004. It is a lesser-known fact that Aarti is the daughter of Sehwag's relative. The former India opener dated Aarti for three years before tying the knot.
2. Shahid Afridi-Nadia
Former Pakistan skipper Afridi tied the knot with with his maternal uncle’s daughter Nadia on October 22, 2000. The couple is blessed with five daughters.
3. Saeed Anwar–Lubna
Former Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar tied the knot with his cousin sister Lubna in 1996. Anwar retired from international cricket after the 2003 World Cup.
4. Mustafizur Rahman–Samia Parvin
Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman got married in 2019 to his maternal cousin Samia Parvin. Rahman's wife is a psychology student at Dhaka University.
5. Mosaddek Hossain–Sharmin Samira Usha