From Virender Sehwag, Shahid Afridi to Mustafizur Rahman: Cricketers who married their cousins, relatives

Cricketers hold a massive fan following, just like film stars, which is why fans always want to know the details about their personal life. While cricketers surely win fans' hearts on the filed while playing, fans across the globe often look for lesser-known details about their favourite cricket stars, especially about their families and love stories. 

Today, we will tell you about some cricketers who got married to their relatives. 

1. Mustafizur Rahman and Samia Parvin

Star Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman married his maternal cousin Samia Parvin after the 2019 World Cup. She is a psychology student at Dhaka University. 

2. Shahid Afridi and Nadia

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi got married to his maternal uncle’s daughter Nadia on October 22, 2000. The couple is blessed with five daughters.

3. Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat

Former India opener Virender Sehwag is married to Aarti Ahlawat since 2004 but many people are unaware that Aarti is the daughter of one of Sehwag's relative. Sehwag and Aarti decided to tie the knot after dating each other for three years. 

4. Mosaddek Hossain and Sharmin Samira Usha

Bangladesh cricketer Mosaddek Hossain tied the knot with his cousin Sharmin Samira Usha in 2012 when he was only 16.

5. Saeed Anwar and Lubna

Former Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar got married to his cousin sister Lubna in 1996. The left-handed batsman took international retirement after the 2003 World Cup.

