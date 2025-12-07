FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025

Below is the list of Indian batters with the most runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs) in 2025 after the final match of the year played in Vizag.

Aseem Sharma | Dec 07, 2025, 11:23 AM IST

1.Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli
1

Virat Kohli has scored 651 runs in 13 matches, which includes three 100s and four half-centuries.

2.Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma
2

Rohit Sharma is just one run short of Kohli. He scored 650 runs in 14 matches including two centuries and four half-centuries.

3.Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer
3

Shreyas Iyer played 11 matches in 2025, and in 10 innings, he scored 496 runs at an average of 49.60, including five half-centuries.

4.Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill
4

Shubman Gill scored 490 runs in 11 matches, including two centuries and two half-centuries.

5.KL Rahul

KL Rahul
5

KL Rahul played 14 ODI matches in 2024, and in 11 innings he scored 367 runs at an average of 52.42, including two half-centuries.

