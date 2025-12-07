Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale live updates: Stage is SET, finalists Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik meet evicted players, dance to...
CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Dec 07, 2025, 11:23 AM IST
1.Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli has scored 651 runs in 13 matches, which includes three 100s and four half-centuries.
2.Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma is just one run short of Kohli. He scored 650 runs in 14 matches including two centuries and four half-centuries.
3.Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer played 11 matches in 2025, and in 10 innings, he scored 496 runs at an average of 49.60, including five half-centuries.
4.Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill scored 490 runs in 11 matches, including two centuries and two half-centuries.
5.KL Rahul
KL Rahul played 14 ODI matches in 2024, and in 11 innings he scored 367 runs at an average of 52.42, including two half-centuries.